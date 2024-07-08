Highlights Torino interested in Leeds United's Pascal Struijk; Leeds may demand £15-20 million.

Struijk's game time limited by injuries; played 121 appearances since 2019.

Struijk's importance to Leeds United as a ball-playing defender; may be sold for a fair price despite injury history.

Serie A side Torino are said to be eying up a summer move for Leeds United centre-back Pascal Struijk this summer, and Carlton Palmer believes the Whites should demand around £15-20 million for the Dutchman.

Struijk joined the club's academy from Ajax in 2018, but could be set for his first move away from the club, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. Struijk had a terrific first half of the campaign last year but then suffered a setback in his recovery from an adductor issue and underwent surgery.

Despite that issue, the reporter states that the Italian side’s Sporting Director Davide Vagnati is keen on a move for Struijk, with the defender coming in as a replacement for the departing Alessandro Buongiorno, who is reportedly Napoli-bound.

Struijk has made 121 appearances for Leeds since making his debut back in December 2019, although his game time has been hampered by injuries in recent years during his time in West Yorkshire, with the centre-back failing to feature in more than 30 games in any season since making his breakthrough.

That bad luck was exemplified once again last season, as a groin injury sustained on Boxing Day ruled the defender out for the remainder of the campaign, as Daniel Farke’s side let promotion slip through their grasp. Leeds were therefore forced to find other solutions in the heart of their defence.

During the first half of the season, Struijk had predominantly formed a near-impenetrable centre-back partnership with Joe Rodon at centre-back. Ethan Ampadu had to step in for the remainder of the campaign.

It was a frustrating campaign for Struijk. Initially, Leeds had been hoping to welcome him back just after the international break, with injections carrying him through to the end of the season. Unfortunately, the issue was complicated and the club and Farke confirmed surgery was needed to resolve the matter.

Pascal Struijk's career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 121 9 1 Leeds United U-21 7 1 2

Carlton Palmer's verdict on Pascal Struijk

The 24-year-old has established himself as a real leader in defence for Farke, and he enjoyed a brilliant first half of the campaign. However, the reported interest may have Farke and Leeds sweating in the meantime.

Ex-England international and former Leeds man Carlton Palmer has provided his verdict on the sort of price tag Leeds should be seeking to part ways with Struijk this summer.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "It is reported that Torino are eyeing a move for Leeds United central defender Pascal Struijk.

"It's been reported that Leeds may have to raise a possible £100 million to comply with the EFL's financial rules and regulations.

"Of course, they've already brought in £40 million for Archie Gray.

"The problem with Struijk - yes, he's quality; we don't doubt his quality - but he doesn't play enough football games.

"He was injured again at Christmas. He got injured on Boxing Day and it ruled out the defender for the rest of the campaign.

"Although he's got quality, without a doubt, I'm sure that Leeds United, who are needing to raise £100 million, would accept a reasonable offer if it comes in.

"I think they would be looking for something in the region of £15-20 million for him. I don't think they'd stand in his way.

"He is a quality defender, but the fact that he doesn't play in more than 30 games in any given season is a problem for Leeds United.

"Therefore, should they come in with a reasonable offer around that mark, then I'm sure they will let him go."

Pascal Struijk's importance to Leeds United

Although Rodon is clearly the better covering defender, with more recovery speed, combativeness, and aerial prowess - he and Struijk complement each other well as a duo, with Struijk more accomplished in possession and in the build-up phases.

Ampadu and Rodon have done very well to make Struijk’s absence look like less of a blow, but Struijk is the sort of player to build the team around. He and Rodon had been so imperious, whilst Ampadu dominated midfield battles, and that trio were arguably the best defensive axis in the division prior to Struijk's blow.

Struijk is a crucial player for the Whites heading into next season as one of the best ball-playing defenders in the division, and gives Leeds balance with a right and left-footer as well. He also became a huge set-piece threat for the side last term as well - notching five goals from centre-back.

He is a player that Farke clearly loves, and the increased responsibility as captain also highlights that. However, Palmer's valuation is a fair one, especially with the aforementioned injury issues, and Leeds' resolve would be tested at that sort of price-point.