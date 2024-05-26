Southampton have been promoted back to the Premier League at the first attempt after beating Leeds United 1-0 in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Adam Armstrong's darting run and cool finish gave Saints' a deserved lead midway through the first half and the Whites could not muster a response as they suffered yet another play-off heartbreak.

Leeds have now been to four play-off finals without winning promotion, the most of any EFL club ever, and will be playing Championship football again next season.

The victory caps off an impressive finish to the season for Southampton and Russell Martin, who has beaten highly-rated second tier coaches Carlos Corberan and Daniel Farke in back-to-back weeks to win the first promotion of his management career.

Leeds United 0-1 Southampton

The heavens opened just ahead of kick-off but even the hammering rain could not dampen a special atmosphere at Wembley – 85,000-plus watching on as Leeds and Southampton, the Championship's third and fourth-placed sides, met in the most valuable game in football with a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking their prize.

Plenty of young players have made their name on the national stadium's hallowed turf and 18-year-old Archie Gray, the latest generation of the Whites' dynasty and already a sparkling talent, nearly had his moment in the opening exchanges. He drove forward from right-back and rattled a bouncing, low strike just wide of the post.

The effort was a sign of what was to come in the first 10 minutes, with Leeds dominant, but Saints soon woke from their sleepy start. A slick bit of combination play saw Armstrong put through on the left, but his cross was cut out by the returning Leeds defence, and then Will Smallbone forced a diving save from Illan Meslier at a free-kick.

Next time, however, the pair would not be denied as they combined for Southampton's opener. Armstrong raced onto Smallbone's ball into the right channel and drove into the box before firing a bullet finish across Meslier and into the far corner. It was far too easy for the South Coast club's 2023/24 top scorer, who grabbed his 24th goal of the season and fifth in his last four starts against the Whites.

Bit firmly between their teeth, Southampton pushed hard to double their advantage against a seemingly shell-shocked Leeds in the minutes after the goal. But they were nearly punished for their aggression when Farke's side broke quickly from a corner, with only an uncharacteristic Gray mistake halting a dangerous raid forward.

An injury to David Brooks forced Martin into the play-off final's first change 10 minutes before the break, Samuel Edozie on in his place, but still it was without doubt the 38-year-old heading down the tunnel as the happier of the two coaches.

Indeed, Farke – Martin's former manager at Norwich City – will have been relieved to go in only one down as Smallbone and Armstrong linked up again on the eve of the break to catch the Leeds' defence napping at a free-kick. Luckily for the Whites, Meslier got down to deny the latter a brace and the rebound was hacked away.

Leeds had a lot to do after the restart to avoid a record fifth-straight play-off final defeat and the stats were against them – as, excluding 0-0s, the last 12 teams that took the lead in a Championship play-off final have gone on to win promotion (Opta).

The Whites needed to start the second half well and they did. A rare foray forward from Joe Rodon may have brought an equaliser were it not for the leg of Taylor Harwood-Bellis while moments later the defender scythed down Georginio Rutter on the edge of the box and then headed the resulting free-kick behind himself.

As in the first half, a strong Leeds gave way to Southampton ascendancy and it was no surprise to see Dan James introduced as Farke looked to turn the tide inside the final half hour.

It was another sub, Edozie, that spurned a good chance to score the game's second goal in the 68th minute. The former Manchester City winger burst down the left and cut onto his stronger right foot but lifted a curling effort over the bar.

With 16 minutes to go, Farke turned to his bench again. Bringing Connor Roberts and Jaidon Anthony on for Glen Kamara and Crysencio Summerville, the latter having failed to reach his usual heights due to Kyle Walker-Peters' brilliance.

James proved a tougher proposition for the England international. He wriggled free and nearly delivered the equaliser that the Leeds fans were craving with six minutes left of the 90, rattling the crossbar with a swerving half-volley.

The Welsh winger went close again in the nine minutes of stoppage time but this time it was goalkeeper Alex McCarthy who denied him, pushing his low shot wide to keep his side ahead.

That strong left hand, and some resolute defending, proved enough to send Southampton back to the promised land and ensure Martin would become a promotion-winning manager.

Leeds may look back at this season and wonder 'what if' but there can be no doubt that Saints were deserving winners at Wembley on the day.

FULL TIME: LEEDS UNITED 1-0 SOUTHAMPTON

Leeds United player ratings

Illan Meslier - 7

Archie Gray - 6

Ethan Ampadu - 5

Joe Rodon - 6

Junior Firpo - 6 (Mateo Joseph (83) - 6)

Glen Kamara - 6 (Connor Roberts (73) - 6

Ilia Gruev - 6

Wilfried Gnonto - 6 (Dan James (66) - 7)

Georgino Rutter - 5

Crysencio Summerville - 5 (Jaidon Anthony (74) - 6)

Joel Piroe - 5

Unused subs: Karl Darlow, Liam Cooper, Jamie Shackleton, Sam Byram, Joe Gelhardt,

Southampton player ratings

Alex McCarthy - 7

Kyle Walker-Peters - 8

Jan Bednarek - 7

Taylor Harwood-Bellis - 7

Jack Stephens - 7

Flynn Downes - 7

Will Smallbone - 7

Joe Aribo - 6

David Brooks - 6 (Samuel Edozie (35) - 6) (Ryan Manning (83) - 6)

Adam Armstrong - 8

Ryan Fraser - 6 (Che Adams (70) - 6)

Unused subs: Joe Lumley, Ross Stewart, James Bree, Joe Rothwell, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Shea Charles

Attendance

The attendance at Wembley for Leeds United v Southampton in the Championship play-off final was 85,862.

Daniel Farke post-match reaction

Daniel Farke's post-match comments will follow shortly...

Russell Martin post-match reaction

Russell Martin's post-match comments will follow shortly...