Crysencio Summerville has informed Leeds United that he does not intend to compete in the Championship next season.

The Whites suffered relegation to the second division with a 19th place finish in the Premier League.

This has led to intense speculation surrounding the future of several key players at Elland Road this summer.

According to Dutch outlet 1908, the forward has made his position clear over his future with the club.

Does Crysencio Summerville have a future at Leeds United?

Former club Feyenoord are reportedly considering a move for the winger just three years after he departed the Eredivisie side.

Feyenoord won the Dutch title last season under Arne Slot, who has also committed his future to the club amid speculation over his future.

Summerville made his breakthrough into senior football with the Dutch giants before departing for Elland Road.

A number of Premier League clubs, including Everton, are also weighing up a possible move for the 21-year-old.

This has raised doubts over whether he will be with the club going into next season.

It has now been reported that he has informed those at Leeds that he will not be with the team in the second division.

How important has Crysencio Summerville been to Leeds United?

The forward only earned his big breakthrough into the Leeds first team squad last season, making 28 league appearances for the side.

The Dutchman contributed four goals and two assists, but was unable to steer the team clear of relegation from the top flight.

Prior to the previous campaign, he had made just six substitute appearances in the league for the club in two other seasons.

His departure would be a blow to the side, so Leeds will be hoping to earn a significant fee in order to reinvest back into the squad.

Should Leeds United cash-in on the interest in Crysencio Summerville?

Summerville has the potential to play a key role in Leeds’ attempts to gain promotion to the Premier League next season, so it should take a sizable sum to part ways with the player.

It is clear that he does want to leave, which puts the club in a difficult position.

However, he has a contract that runs until 2026, so Leeds ultimately have the power in negotiations this summer.

It has been reported that Leeds have set a €12 million (£10.3 million) price tag, but it remains unclear whether any interested parties would be willing to meet that kind of fee