Burnley could still go on to break Reading's Championship record of 106 points in a season to cement their legacy in the second tier.

In looking at the style of which they have run away with the second tier title this season compared to pre-season expectations it is difficult to remember anything too similar.

Fulham were by far and away the best team in the division last term, but they had a striker capable of scoring 43 league goals along with plenty of other players who could have been plying their trade in the league above.

As things stand, Vincent Kompany appears to be one of the more exciting up and coming managers of his generation and the Belgian will be aiming to leave a lasting imprint on Burnley in the coming seasons.

Jed Wallace has played against a lot of quality second tier opposition in his career and likened the Clarets to another side who won the league title a few seasons ago.

Wallace explained the comparison when he appeared on Football Daily's 72+.

He said: "They're very, very good.

"The only team I could compare to them and similar in styles with the energy and high line, they're so unorthodox, in the way they play would be Leeds under (Marcelo) Bielsa.

"I do think Burnley are one better.

"We (West Bromwich Albion) obviously lost, last minute, to them recently and I know Carlos (Corberan) speaks to Kompany quite a lot.

"Two people there that are very tactically clued-up."

The Verdict

Leeds United went on to finish ninth in their first season in the Premier League, certainly a turn of events that the Clarets would be happy with as expected to seal the Championship title this term.

If Pep Guardiola ticks off a Champions League win this season and Burnley achieve a top half finish in the top-flight next term, the changing of the guard moment may well arrive at Manchester City.

Burnley are different to Leeds in their style of play and have been able to dominate teams more than the Whites did under Bielsa, the future would appear very, very bright.