Leeds United reportedly remain keen on moves for Borussia Mönchengladbach centre-back Nico Elvedi and Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies, but any potential deal for either player looks unlikely to happen in this window as next week's deadline edges ever closer.

Leeds have been flying high in the Championship this season, and look on track to return to the Premier League so long as they keep up their form for the next few months and win key games against the teams around them in the table.

Their impressive form has not stopped transfer rumours flying about this month though, with a new striker thought to be on boss Daniel Farke's wishlist over the coming days before the window slams shut.

Leeds have been linked with players in other positions too though, including centre-back, but they are yet to make an addition so far this month, and that doesn't look set to change unless a forward arrives, with both Elvedi and Davies now viewed as long-term targets rather than signings that can be made before next Monday.

Neither Nico Elvedi or Ben Davies will be joining Leeds United in this window

Elvedi has plied his trade in the Bundesliga with Mönchengladbach for 10 years now, but has been constantly linked with a move to the Whites over the last month after GIVEMESPORT revealed days prior to the window opening that they were strongly considering a move for the 28-year-old in January.

Davies is a name that will be more familiar to Leeds supporters, with him being a full Wales international and having made over 340 appearances for Spurs since a 2014 move from Swansea City.

Ben Davies' Spurs career record Appearances 345 Goals 9 Assists 23

Journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that the Whites were interested in signing the 31-year-old earlier this month, but neither Elvedi nor the Davies look set for a move to Elland Road over the coming days, as per new reports.

TEAMtalk have claimed that 56-cap Swiss international Elvedi still remains on Leeds' radar as it stands, but his preference is to wait until the summer window, so a January move is seen as difficult at this stage.

The same update reveals that Davies is also on the Whites’ shortlist, but given Spurs’ current injury issues, it is not an exit that they want to sanction right now, and the Welshman is happy to play a squad role between now and the end of the season.

Leeds boss Farke will seemingly have to seek immediate reinforcements elsewhere over the coming days, that is, if he desperately wants to bolster his defensive ranks in this window ahead of a tough battle for promotion this term.

Leeds could do with a player like Elvedi or Davies right now

Leeds are currently sat top of the Championship table, two points above second-placed Sheffield United, and are understandably seeking defensive reinforcements for the rest of the campaign, given their clear lack of depth at centre-back.

Farke's struggles with depth in his backline have been well-documented so far this term, so an experienced signing like Elvedi or Davies would have been perfect to bolster the club's defensive ranks ahead of a busy second-half of the campaign.

The Whites boss has had to rely heavily on the fitness of centre-backs Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk this season, and while Max Wober is a useful back-up to have, he is about as far as the depth in the heart of his defence goes, with Ethan Ampadu filling in there at times, but ideally playing in defensive midfield when fit.

Wober himself has been mooted with an exit from Elland Road over the last month, but now looks set to stay, yet another face in that position would certainly have been ideal to bring in.

Farke will instead have to focus his attention elsewhere from Elvedi and Davies for now, but may well revisit a deal for either in the summer, likely dependent on Leeds' league status.