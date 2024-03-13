Leeds United will be starting to draw up their summer plans despite the uncertainty of what league they are going to be in next season.

The Yorkshire side are still firmly in the battle for an automatic spot in the Championship, alongside Leicester City, Ipswich Town, and Southampton.

There are not many games left to play, and Leeds are firmly in the race, as they currently hold second spot and are just three points behind leaders Leicester.

So, Leeds will hope it is Premier League football next season, which will allow them to branch out further when it comes to transfer targets.

Names are already being mentioned about a possible move to Leeds, with Borussia Monchengladbach defender Luca Netz someone who has emerged, but any chance of that happening will likely be down to whether they are in the Premier League next season.

Leeds join race for Luca Netz

It was reported by HITC’s Graeme Bailey, that Manchester United, along with Arsenal and Chelsea, are keeping an eye on Borussia Monchengladbach defender Luca Netz.

The 20-year-old is considered to be one of the best left-backs in the Bundesliga and his performances this season have caught the eye of some heavyweight sides.

But they are not the only teams interested, with it being reported by Give Me Sport, that Leeds United are also scouting the full-back.

The report states that the Whites have been keeping an eye on the defender, but a move from Leeds would only happen if they secured promotion to the Premier League.

But, even if that were to happen, Leeds have a tough task on their hands securing Netz’s signature, with those mentioned sides interested in the player.

Leeds are ambitious looking to sign Luca Netz, given Manchester United's interest

Obviously, whether Leeds are in the Premier League or the Championship next season, they will be looking at ways they can improve the side.

It seems that Luca Netz has emerged as someone the club likes, and they are looking into a possible deal. The left-back area is somewhere the Yorkshire side need to improve in, as it’s been a weak point for them in recent times, and it looks as though Junior Firpo’s time at the club is coming to an end, with it being reported that a new contract will not be offered.

So, Leeds do need a new left-back, and Netz would be a very good replacement, as he’s shown this season, he is a very promising player.

Luca Netz's 2023/24 Bundesliga stats for Borussia Monchengladbach Total Matches played 22 Minutes per game 78 Goals and assists 3 Shots per game 0.7 Big chances created 5 Key passes 1.3 Passing accuracy per game 80% Interceptions per game 0.9 Tackles per game 1.6 Average rating 6.84 As per Sofascore.com (As it stands on the 13th of March)

So far, Netz has played in 22 games in the Bundesliga this season, with 20 coming as a starter. The defender is averaging 78 minutes of football per game, and while he hasn’t contributed with a goal, he has been important going forward.

The 20-year-old has grabbed three assists so far, which is better than his xA, which stands at 2.30. Netz has also created three big chances for his teammates and collected 1.3 key passes in the process, as per Sofascore.com.

While defensively, Netz has helped the German side keep three clean sheets, with 0.9 interceptions per game as well as 1.6 tackles, and has only been dribbled past 0.8 times.

These aren’t standout numbers, but for his age and the amount of game time he has had, Netz is performing very well in the Bundesliga.

Given his age and what he is producing, it is no surprise to see big Premier League teams taking notice, but that is bad news for Leeds, as it could be said about them that they are being rather ambitious by looking into a move for Netz.

Obviously, promotion to the Premier League needs to be secured for the club to stand any chance, but they also need these teams to be looking at other players. This is because it is unlikely Netz is going to join Leeds ahead of Manchester United, Arsenal, or Chelsea, as they can offer him more than the Whites.

Leeds definitely need a left-back, as stated, but they may have to lower their expectations and look at a market that they can compete in because if any of these sides are serious about Netz, then Leeds wouldn’t stand a chance in the race.