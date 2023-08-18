Highlights Leeds United's transfer window has seen more players leave than enter, a common occurrence for a relegated side.

Bournemouth have agreed to a £23 million deal for defensive midfielder Tyler Adams after a failed deal with Chelsea.

Everton is still pursuing Leeds player Wilfried Gnonto, despite signing Jack Harrison, and Leeds are demanding a fee of at least £30 million.

Transfer sagas are continuing to unfold at Leeds United, with Tyler Adams looking set for the exit. Daniel Farke is also in the midst of dealing with the mutiny of Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra, as Everton linger around the former.

Farke has overseen a busy and complex transfer window in his opening weeks at Leeds. The season may have already started, but rumours are continuing to swirl around Elland Road.

Leeds’ transfer business has seen a lot more players leave the building than enter it, which is not unusual for a relegated side.

Seven first team assets have left departed Yorkshire on loan deals, whilst a further three, including last season’s top scorer Rodrigo, have found permanent employers.

Meanwhile, their recruitment has been slow but, at first glance, looks to have been very well thought out.

United have started to establish a new core, as goalkeeper Karl Darlow, defensive midfielder Ethan Ampadu, right-back Sam Byram and centre-back Joe Rodon have all joined the club.

However, the Peacocks have endured a tough start to the season, drawing one and losing the other.

Here are the latest transfer headlines:

Bournemouth agree Tyler Adams fee

According to The Athletic, Bournemouth have agreed a £23 million deal for 24-year-old defensive midfielder, Tyler Adams. This comes after a deal with Chelsea collapsed just last week. The Blues met the American international’s release clause, but the parties failed to reach an agreement.

Adams signed for Leeds from RB Leipzig last summer and made 28 appearances across all competitions as the Whites were relegated to the Championship.

He is yet to play in the 2023/24 season following a period on the sideline due to an ankle injury.

Everton not giving up on Wilfried Gnonto amid Leeds mutiny

Young attacking duo Luis Sinisterra and Wilfried Gnonto have found their way out of favour under new boss, Farke.

Both players are training separately from the first team squad and are not involved in the dressing room. This comes after Gnonto ruled himself out of his team’s 2-1 Carabao Cup first round triumph over Shrewsbury Town.

Everton have been long-time admirers of the Italian international, with Joe Tiffany explaining that three offers have been rejected, as the Whites are demanding a fee of at least £30 million.

However, it is being reported that the Toffees are not giving up on their Gnonto pursuit, despite securing a move for fellow Leeds attacker Jack Harrison.

The 19-year-old is very highly rated and transitioned to English football in August last year, leaving Swiss outfit FC Zurich.

During his first term at Leeds, Gnonto managed to navigate his way into the first team. He played 24 matches in the Premier League, scoring two and assisting four.

Southampton target Cody Drameh

Cody Drameh could be another to join the mass exodus at Elland Road. Russel Martin has identified the right-back as a target, and is even willing to wait until next summer, when the 21-year-old’s contract expires.

Drameh ventured on loan to Luton Town for the second half of the season; he became a regular starter for Rob Edwards' side almost immediately.

He helped guide the Hatters to a third-place finish, which eventually resulted in promotion to the topflight.