Transfer development leaves door open for Leeds player to make EFL exit

Jordan Stevens’ move to Swindon Town from Leeds United appears to have moved that bit nearer after the Whites signed Crysencio Summerville for their u23 side from Dutch club Feyenoord, as per BBC reporter Adam Pope.

The Whites have made some good signings for their senior side this summer with the likes of Robin Koch and Rodrigo arriving but, as we have seen in windows of the recent past, they have also focused some of their efforts of bringing in good young players.

Indeed, we’re seeing that again with the arrival of Summerville with the 18-year-old penning a three-year deal with the men from Elland Road and initially working with their u23 side.

And, as per Adam Pope on Twitter, that has likely opened up the door for Stevens to seal his exit to Swindon Town where he is going to be getting all important minutes:

The fee is undisclosed but believed to be seven figures. It should pave way for Stevens’ expected move to Swindon. #lufc — Adam Pope (@apopey) September 16, 2020

The Verdict

Leeds have some good young players at the club at the moment and naturally need to manage them all and get what is best for them.

It appears, then, that Stevens’ career path is set to see him head to Swindon to get regular minutes and we will see how that improves him as a player.

Certainly, it’s a good opportunity for him to show what he can do.