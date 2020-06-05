Leeds told to prioritise PL attacker over potential foreign import

Quoted by Football Insider, Alex Bruce has suggested that Leeds United would be better off trying to sign Che Adams in the summer window and use their money on him rather than signing Adolfo Gaich from San Lorenzo.

According to the same outlet, the young Argentine forward is a target for Leeds for a fee of around £12m, with him potentially linking up with countryman Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.

Naturally, though, for a player with no experience of European football, let alone English football, such a move carries a risk, and Bruce has suggested that they might be better off looking at Adams who has struggled with Southampton at times this season.

The former United defender said when asked if he’d take Adams instead:

“Yes, I would. I think Che Adams is a good player, I think he’s got good attributes.

“He can be a handful for anybody, any centre-half that plays against him. I would understand if he gets a move this summer to a decent club because he’s a good player.”

The Verdict

You can see where Bruce is coming from and it remains to be seen just what Leeds decide they want to do in this department.

They may well be signing Jean-Kevin Augustin whilst Patrick Bamford is likely to be staying put, so how the pieces of the puzzle all fit at the moment up front for Leeds in 20/21 is up for debate.

Bielsa will be trusted to get it right, though, and whatever he decides Whites fans will be happy with.