Leeds told to establish priorities in terms of attacking arrivals

Paul Robinson has suggested that Leeds United would be wise to get a number 9 in ahead of signing Said Benrahma this summer transfer window, as quoted by MOT Leeds.

The Whites are heading back to the Premier League and in just a month from now they will be getting excited about playing their first game back in the top flight.

Between now and then, though, signings are needed and one area of the pitch that Robinson would like to see bolstered is through the middle in the final third.

Patrick Bamford is the main option there right now, but every spot needs competition and Robinson believes that that is where Leeds should look to spend money rather than on someone like Benrahma – though he did say getting both would obviously be nice.

The former goalkeeper explained:

“If they can get him as well as a number nine then great, but that’s the real priority for me, to take some of the workload off Patrick Bamford.”

The Verdict

You can see the thinking behind this one.

Bamford will be itching to prove himself next season and Bielsa is bound to give him the chance.

Even so, competition for the striking spot is needed to push the club on and it remains to be seen if the Whites are going to go down that route.

Robinson thinks they should, though, and look at Benrahma thereafter.