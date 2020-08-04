Leeds United tipped to wrap up loan agreement this week

Phil Hay has suggested that Jack Harrison’s return to Leeds United will be done this week.

Leeds has been Harrison’s home over the course of the last two seasons, with the winger on loan at Elland Road from Manchester City.

Harrison has, of course, just helped Leeds to promotion in the Championship and now he looks set to earn a chance in the Premier League within Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

As per Phil Hay at The Athletic on Twitter, a third loan deal for Harrison should be wrapped up this week as preparations for the top-flight ramp up a level.

The 23-year-old winger endured a mixed 2018/19 at Leeds, but he improved drastically in 2019/20.

In total, he made 46 appearances in the Championship (only Ben White matched that) and he produced six goals and eight assists as the Whites stormed to promotion.

Post-postponement, Leeds secured seven victories and one draw in their remaining nine games of the season, leaving their promotion rivals in their wake.

By the end of the 46-game season, Leeds were 10 points clear of second and 12 ahead of third-placed Brentford, who feature against Fulham in the play-off final tonight.

The Verdict

Harrison has developed nicely at Leeds and the Whites will welcome him back with open arms for another season.

Another loan deal makes sense for Leeds so they don’t have to spend big money on a transfer fee, which will surely be pushed back to the summer of 2021 when, hopefully, they’ve established themselves back in the Premier League.

Bielsa has been great for the 23-year-old’s development and there’s an expectation that we see Harrison improve again despite taking the step up into the Premier League.

