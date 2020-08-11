Leeds tipped to back away from PL signing after significant development

Danny Mills has suggested that the price that Liverpool want for Harry Wilson this summer could well be too much for the Whites to go for, as quoted by Football Insider.

Leeds and Liverpool meet for the first time in league competition since the early 00s and the first time as respective champions since the early 90s.

A switch between two big clubs could be on the cards for Wilson this summer, then, but Mills reckons that the figure the Reds want for him to leave permanently could be enough to leave the Whites looking elsewhere.

He said:

“It looks like there are possibly other clubs interested as well. I think Liverpool have slapped a £20m or £25m price tag on him and that appears that that might be a little bit expensive for Leeds.”

The Verdict

Liverpool have been very smart operators in the transfer market in recent years with them getting big money for fringe players and it looks as though they are trying to do the same thing again with the potential sale of Wilson.

Leeds, of course, have a bit of money after getting promoted but they have already stated they’re going to be methodical with their transfer spending this summer and, therefore, a move for Wilson doesn’t probably make much sense.

He’s a decent player but such an outlay would suggest he’d be Leeds’ marquee arrival this year and, looking at the squad, they need to spend that kind of money elsewhere this summer.