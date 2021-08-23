Leeds tipped to agree deal with EFL club before transfer window closes

Leeds United winger Ian Poveda looks likely to join Blackburn Rovers on loan before the end of the summer window, according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay.

Poveda is yet to feature for the Whites this season and earlier this month it was reported that he had been dropped to the U23s by Marcelo Bielsa.

It appears that having fallen down the pecking order at Elland Road, the 21-year-old could be set to leave the club before the transfer window slams shut at the end of August.

Hay reported today that there is a “good chance” that Poveda will head to Blackburn on loan over the next eight days.

The winger joined from Manchester City in January 2019 and played a minor role in Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League before making 16 appearances last term – the majority of which were from the bench.

Despite selling star striker Adam Armstrong to Southampton, it’s been a quiet window at Ewood Park in terms of new signings.

Have Blackburn Rovers won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Have Blackburn won or lost more games against Arsenal? Won more Lost more

The Verdict

Blackburn could certainly do with adding some more quality to their squad and in that sense, this might prove to be an excellent bit of business.

Poveda appears to have fallen out of favour at Elland Road but the step down to the Championship could see him thrive.

Rovers benefitted greatly from taking Harvey Elliott on loan from Liverpool last season and with both him and Adam Armstrong gone, they could use some more firepower going forward.

A strong season in the Championship could help the 21-year-old prove to Bielsa that he can cut it for Leeds at Premier League level.

That should make him very hungry should he join the North West club.