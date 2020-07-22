Leeds team news suggests no favours will be handed to Charlton and Bowyer

As per Leeds Live, Leeds United are expected to field a strong side this evening ahead of their final game of the season with Charlton Athletic at Elland Road.

For the Whites, there is now little riding on the game, with them winning promotion, and the title, last weekend.

Charlton, though, have everything still to play for.

A win for them tonight would see them safe from relegation but a draw or a loss against the Whites would make things that bit more complicated.

Fans of the men from The Valley might be hoping Leeds will rest some players then but, by the looks of it, no such favours will be given.

Marcelo Bielsa has said that he wants to honour the competition, in other words play as strong a team as possible, and the report believes that this will be the Whites’ line-up this evening:

Meslier; Ayling, White, Cooper, Dallas; Struijk; Harrison, Klich, Roberts, Alioski; Bamford.

The Verdict

Certainly, it’s a strong Leeds team despite a few players missing out through injury and so any idea that they are going to do Lee Bowyer a favour tonight can surely be ruled out.

Charlton will want to earn their survival the right way, though, and it appears they are going to be given the chance to do that this evening.