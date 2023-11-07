Highlights Leeds United and Sunderland, along with other clubs, are interested in signing 17-year-old Barnsley youngster Fabio Jalo in the January transfer window.

Jalo has shown great potential and has already made appearances for the Barnsley first team despite his young age.

Barnsley faces a difficult decision as Jalo's contract expires in 2024, meaning the upcoming transfer window may be their last chance to receive a fee for him.

Leeds United and Sunderland are among a host of clubs who are keen on signing Barnsley youngster Fabio Jalo in the January transfer window.

Who is Fabio Jalo?

The 17-year-old, who can play in different attacking positions, came through the ranks at Benfica before making the switch to the Tykes in 2019.

It’s been apparent for some time that Jalo was very highly-rated, and after starring in the academy, he was given his first team opportunity last year, despite his age.

The majority of his minutes since have been with the U23s, but he did feature for Neill Collins’ side in their last league game, which was a 2-2 draw with Fleetwood.

Jalo was then handed a start in the FA Cup on Friday night, and he scored a fine goal in what was an entertaining 3-3 draw against non-league Horsham FC.

Transfer interest emerges in Fabio Jalo

It appears Jalo’s potential has caught the eye of several clubs, as TEAMTalk has revealed that Leeds and Sunderland are keen on the player, along with Brighton, Everton and Fulham.

“Brighton, Everton and Fulham are among several English clubs showing an interest in the highly-rated winger. Our sources suggest that along with the Premier League trio, Leeds United and Sunderland are also amongst the sides showing a real interest.

“Sporting Lisbon back in Jalo’s native Portugal have also been checking on his progress, so a return to his homeland could also potentially be on the cards.”

Will Barnsley sell Fabio Jalo?

It’s always difficult for clubs in the lower league to hold onto their player, especially when there’s Premier League interest. The appeal of top-flight clubs is obvious, and whilst Jalo wouldn’t get first-team football initially, the prospect of making the switch will be attractive.

Unfortunately for Barnsley, they are in an even more difficult position due to Jalo’s contract status, as it expires in the summer of 2024.

Therefore, the January window could represent the last chance to get a fee for the attacker.

Due to his age, he wouldn’t leave on a free in the summer, but the Tykes would only be entitled to compensation, which could be decided by a tribunal if the buying clubs doesn’t come to an agreement with Barnsley.

All in all, it means the League One outfit are in a tricky position, and you can be sure that they’re trying to agree a new contract with Jalo to ensure his long-term future lies at Oakwell.

Who should Fabio Jalo join?

This is a difficult decision for the Portugal youth international, because, as mentioned, he will no doubt want to make the move to a club at a higher level.

However, he has to balance that with the fact that he is involved in the first-team at Barnsley, and that may not be the case elsewhere. In fact, you would suggest any move would see Jalo play with an U23 side for the next year or two, even if he signed for a Championship side.

So, the player and his representatives have a big decision to make, and it will be interesting to see what happens, as the contract situation effectively allows Jalo to decide his next move with freedom.