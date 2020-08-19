Leeds submit interest in PL ace that picked up trophy last season

Leeds United have informed Arsenal of their interest in Rob Holding this summer transfer window as they plan for potential Ben White alternatives, according to Football Insider.

The Whites are in considerable need of new centre-half signings this summer window with Liam Cooper currently the only senior defender available to them for one reason or another.

Clearly, more faces are needed in that area and supporters are hoping Ben White will return, though the club obviously needs to plan for the eventuality where he might not join.

Holding, then, could be the one they turn to with the defender winning the FA Cup with Arsenal last season.

According to the report, the Gunners are willing to let the player go if and when they bring in their own centre-half and, with Brighton looking keen to keep White, he could be an easier target to get in.

The Verdict

White is obviously the priority this summer when it comes to Leeds looking for defenders but they will have to decide at some point to bail out and go for someone else.

It appears they may well be doing the groundwork ahead of that, then, and if Holding arrives he will have some act to follow at Leeds.