Leeds United, Stoke City and Sheffield United look to have been given a boost with their plans for the summer transfer window as Rotherham United manager Steve Evans has admitted that there is a good chance goalkeeper Viktor Johansson will leave the Millers in the upcoming transfer window.

This has been a season to forget for Rotherham, with the club having been guaranteed to finish bottom of the second-tier standings for some time now following a challenging campaign.

However, Johansson has been one of the bright sparks for the club, with the goalkeeper producing some excellent saves and impressive performances, to keep things more respectable than they might otherwise have been.

Viktor Johansson 2023/24 Championship stats for Rotherham - from SofaScore Appearances 44 Goals Conceded From Inside the Box 73 Goals Conceded From Outside the Box 12 Saves per Game 4.1 Goals Prevented 3.19 Clean Sheets 5 Penalties Saved 0/5 As of 29th April 2024

As a result of that though, there is already plenty of interest from elsewhere emerging in the Swede head of the return of the transfer window.

Clubs queuing up for Johansson

In the wake of his performances for a struggling Rotherham side, a number of other teams have already been linked with the goalkeeper.

Sheffield United have been reported as admirers of the 25-year-old for some time, and further interest has recently emerged from elsewhere in England.

Leeds United have been credited with an interest in Johansson, while Stoke City are also expected to make a move in the summer, now their Championship status is secured.

Now it seems as though Rotherham are indeed bracing to lose the goalkeeper in the summer, amid their relegation, and that interest from elsewhere.

Steve Evans on Viktor Johansson future

It has been reported that Johansson has a release clause in his contract that will allow him to leave Rotherham for a fee of around £1million now that the club's relegation has been confirmed.

As a result, Evans is realistic about the prospects of keeping hold of the goalkeeper for next season.

When speaking about the future of Johansson, the recently returned Millers boss told The Rotherham Advertiser: “The chances are that, with the huge interest in him, Viktor will leave in the summer. It will probably be a life-changing move for the kid.”

Leeds still chasing promotion

Last weekend saw Sheffield United's relegation to the Championship confirmed after just a single season in the Premier League.

Stoke meanwhile, secured their Championship status after a season spent battling relegation to League One.

Leeds could still secure an immediate promotion back to the Premier League, as they sit second in the Championship, level on points with second place Ipswich Town, who do have a game in hand going into the final week of the campaign.

You get the feeling that these clubs to have been linked with Johansson ought to be ready to act following this admission from the Rotherham United manager.

It seems as though the Millers are resigned to losing the goalkeeper over the summer window, and so with a move on the cards clubs are not going to want to miss out.

Johansson has already shown how good he can be at Championship level in particular, and given the likes of Stoke, Leeds and Sheffield United may need extra options in goal, the 25-year-old would be a very good signing.

That is further enhanced by the fact that this clause means he may be available on the cheap, further adding to the appeal of this potential deal, so they should be looking to take advantage of that.

They should therefore be ready to move quickly to secure this signing, to ensure they are the ones who make the most of this opportunity.