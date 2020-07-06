Leeds, Stoke, Reading stars: FLW’s Championship Team of the Week

Another weekend of Sky Bet Championship action is done and dusted and we’re moving ever closer to the end of the campaign now.

With more games this week and then at the weekend, we’re rattling off the matches now, and it is getting very interesting at both ends of the table.

Here, then, we’re taking a look at our Team of the Week from the last round of games…

In goal, Joe Lumley gets in for a string of fine saves against Middlesbrough that helped the Hoops see out a 1-0 win at the Riverside Stadium. He’s been criticised this year but came back into the side and did a fine job.

In defence, James Chester helped Stoke keep a big clean sheet – with Barnsley not even having a shot against them – whilst Tom McIntyre earned huge praise for his performance for Reading against Luton.

Either side Barry Douglas impressed at left-back for Leeds United and Dion Sanderson gets in at right-back.

In midfield, two Leeds goal-scorers in Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich whilst John Swift was supreme for the Royals in their Luton hammering, underlining the kind of season he has had for Mark Bowen’s men.

The strikers, meanwhile, were pretty easy to pick.

Tyrese Campbell scored two for Stoke as they hammered Barnsley, one being a deft backheel finish.

Said Benrahma bagged a hat-trick against ten-man Wigan to keep their top two challenge alive and kicking.

And, the pick of the bunch, Yakou Meite scored four for Reading as they beat Luton 5-0, taking home the match-ball and earning huge acclaim from Royals fans watching on.