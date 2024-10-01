Leeds United, Norwich City and Stoke City are all showing an interest in Port Vale youngster Karl Agnero.

That's according to a report from TeamTalk, who say that a number of Premier League and Championship clubs are keen on the midfielder.

Agnero is still only 16-years-old, but has impressed for the Valiants at Under 18s level, and was an unused substitute for the first-team in a goalless draw with Cambridge United late last season.

He then came off the bench to make his senior debut for the club in their EFL Trophy clash with Wolves Under 21s in early September.

Now it seems as though the teenager's form is already starting to attract plenty of attention from elsewhere.

Leeds, Norwich, Stoke keen on League Two teenager

As per this latest update, the Championship trio of Leeds, Norwich and Stoke have all scouted Agnero recently.

It is thought they have been made aware of his progress for the Valiants, and have been watching his performances on a regular basis.

However, those three clubs may not be alone in their pursuit of the teenager, with it claimed that several other Premier League and Championship sides are also showing an interest in Agnero.

Even so, it is reported that Leeds in particular are keen to step up their interest in the Port Vale prospect, as they look to beat other clubs to his services.

The Elland Road outfit are apparently keen to build a strong group of youth players who are capable of graduating to the first-team in the future, and see Agnero as someone who could do that.

As things stand, Daniel Farke's side are fifth in the Championship with 14 points from seven games so far this season.

They travel to Carrow Road to face Norwich - who are tenth with 11 points as things stand - on Tuesday night.

Stoke have had a tougher start to the season, and have already replaced Steven Schumacher with Narcis Pelach as manager.

The Potters are 20th with six points from seven games, ahead of the visit of Portsmouth to the Bet365 Stadium on Wednesday.

Current Championship standings - as of 1st October 2024 Position Club Played GD Points 5th Leeds United 7 +8 14 10th Norwich City 7 +2 11 20th Stoke City 7 -7 6

For their part, Port Vale are fifth in the League Two table after relegation from League One last season.

Darren Moore's side have taken 14 points from eight games up until now, and host Colchester United at Vale Park on Tuesday night.

Karl Agnero could be an exciting signing

It does feel as though the signing of Agnero may be one that clubs will not want to miss out on going forward.

Obviously, at his age and lack of first-team experience, the midfielder still looks to be some years away from playing regular senior football.

However, the fact he is already playing for Port Vale's Under 18s at the age of 16, and the level of interest he is attracting, do seem to highlight the potential he possesses.

Related Leeds United: Daniel Farke makes transfer admission on Mateo Joseph Farke has revealed what needs to happen for him to be worried about January interest in Leeds striker Joseph.

That could well make him one for the future, and ensures that if a club is able to sign him soon, they may be securing something of a coup.

With that in mind, you could understand it if Leeds, Norwich and Stoke were all keen to move quickly to try and be the ones to complete this signing.