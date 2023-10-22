Highlights Leeds United showed their credentials in the Championship by coming from behind to defeat Norwich City.

Leeds United are beginning to show their credentials in the Championship at present, and showcased another side to their game as they came from behind to defeat Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon.

After falling behind with just four minutes on the clock as Shane Duffy powered home a Gabriel Sara header, those who made the long-distance trek from West Yorkshire to East Anglia amid the torrential Storm Babet must have been cursing their luck as Norwich doubled their lead just minutes before the break as the influential Sara danced his way with ease past the Whites defence before slamming a fierce effort straight through Illan Meslier's right-hand post.

Summerville influential in Leeds United comeback

However, the Carrow Road crowd witnessed a remarkable sea change in the second 45 minutes as Leeds finally asserted themselves in the contest after missing a host of chances before the restart.

Duffy would be involved yet again, as his deflection wrong-footed substitute keeper George Long to give United players and fans a much-needed route back into the game with 27 minutes still to play.

Ultimately, the final fifteen minutes of the game belonged to the dynamic winger Crysencio Summerville, who continues to terrorise all Championship defences standing in his way.

He would level the scores on 77 minutes with a superb curling effort into the right-hand corner after having the time and vision to pick his spot. The winner came down to his frightening pace on the counter-attack, after Georginio Rutter sent him clean through, eventually finding the composure to find the same corner, leaving Long with no chance.

What did Crysencio Summerville make of Leeds United's victory?

Speaking to official club channels post-match, Summerville stated that the side stuck to Daniel Farke's game plan despite the two-goal deficit and eventually reaped the rewards.

"It was difficult at the beginning. We created many chances but couldn't score, and because we were playing well we just stuck to the plan and thankfully got the win in the second half, I'm very happy!

"The coach (Farke) said we have to keep going as this is just football, if you don't take your chances the opposition will punish you. I think we were more focused and eventually the goals came." He continued.

When asked about his two goals, the winger spoke about his belief to keep creating chances throughout despite his baron luck in the first 45 minutes.

"I had two chances in the first half, and I told myself the next one would be on target. With the first I tried to hit the frame and it went in so that gave me confidence, so the second wasn't that hard.

"He (Georginio Rutter) told me before the game that if I assist you, you have to score and I'm happy with the goals!" Summerville added

"I think our attack's improved a lot. We have many creative players and many who can score, so we are really good going forward."

What has been said about Crysencio Summerville?

In his own post-match interview with Leeds Live, head coach Daniel Farke described the 21-year-old as a "baller" as a result of his play-style, but believes there is still room for improvement.

“Crysencio is a baller, it's more like it's a joy to watch him. This is why we all come into the stadium because when you see a guy touching the ball like he does, it’s heart-warming. But the one thing we always speak about with him about and talk with him about, we want him to improve his effectiveness and we need goals, we need assists, we need end products. This is also the final step in order to find his next step in his career, end product.

“So if he delivers like this with two goals, I think overall he's on a really good path, also during this season in terms of goals and assists. But, it's a long season, he has to keep going, but he's definitely on a good path and yeah, today he deserves all the praise because he was outstanding.”

Reports from Fabrizio Romano also emerged on Saturday night linking Summerville as a target for a number of Premier League clubs given his recent performances, having been targeted most notably by Everton, Burnley and Bournemouth in the summer.

What next for Leeds United?

Leeds will look to continue their recent surge towards the top two in midweek, as they travel to the Bet365 to face a Stoke City side fresh from their own victory against Sunderland.