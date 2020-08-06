Leeds, Southampton in fierce battle for 6 goal, 11 assist star from EFL last season

Leeds United, Southampton and Crystal Palace are among several clubs taking a look at a potential loan deal for Conor Gallagher this summer transfer window, according to Football.London.

The attacking midfielder spent last season on loan at Charlton and then Swansea City in the Championship and impressed at both clubs.

He scored six goals and laid on a further eleven assists during his time in the second tier in 19/20 and, clearly, that has caught the eye of a number of Premier League sides.

Southampton, Leeds, Crystal Palace and Fulham are among the clubs reportedly keen on him, with Chelsea willing to let him out on loan and preferring to send him to a Premier League side for next year.

The Verdict

Gallagher had a top season in the Championship and though he might not feature for Chelsea next season, he could well be a Premier League player in 20/21.

Certainly, he seems potentially ready to play in the top flight after a fine campaign in the Championship and both Swansea and Charlton fans will tell you that he impressed at his time at their respective clubs.

It’s all about where he goes next, then, and it sounds as though he has got a fair few options in front of him.