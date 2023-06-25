There is set to be a summer exodus at Leeds United after they suffered relegation back to the Championship last month, with several important players attracting interest in England and across Europe.

One of those is Illan Meslier, who despite dropping a few individual clangers in the second half of last season is still respected by big clubs in the Premier League.

And an update has emerged on his future in West Yorkshire that could see him more purchasable for the clubs keen to secure his services.

What do Leeds United value Illan Meslier at?

According to Football Insider, there has been a change in the valuation of Meslier to Leeds following their relegation to the Championship.

When they were still a Premier League outfit, Leeds were keen to secure £40 million for the services of the young Frenchman.

However, Meslier's form dipped in the final few months of 2022-23 and it led to him being replaced in-between the sticks by Sam Allardyce, who favoured Joel Robles for the last four matches of the campaign.

Meslier is still highly-rated though in general, but now United are prepared to accept slightly lower if reports are to be believed, with £30 million now what it will take to prize the 23-year-old away from Elland Road.

What clubs are interested in Illan Meslier?

Several teams have been eyeing up Meslier for some time, and Leeds' new status as a Championship club will only make Premier League sides keen to try and pick up a potential bargain.

Leeds' bitter rivals Manchester United have been tracking Meslier for some time as they seek a replacement in the long-term for Spaniard David De Gea, whilst London pair Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have had him on their radar for months with Edouard Mendy and Hugo Lloris both expected to depart this summer.

What has Ilian Meslier said about his Leeds United future?

Meslier has been open-minded about his short-term future, but he has admitted he would like to depart Elland Road is a move arises - although he'd only leave for regular game-time elsewhere and not to make up the numbers.

'If it is to go and be on the bench, I'm not interested in that," Meslier told RMC Sport of a potential Leeds exit and a move specifically to Chelsea

"If it's to be the number one, of course, you can't say 'I'm not interested in Chelsea'.

"I'd prefer to go to a less reputable club where I'll have more game time than a top European club where I'd sit on the bench."