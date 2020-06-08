‘Leeds should be at the front of the queue’ – Man Utd weigh up player decision that may interest Leeds: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Manchester United are set to send Dan James out on loan should they land Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho this summer, according to The Sun.

James joined United from Swansea City for £15m in the summer, and the Wales international has enjoyed an impressive first season at Old Trafford.

The winger has scored four goals and chipped in with seven assists in all competitions, and has made a really positive impact since netting on his debut in a 4-0 win over Chelsea in August.

The Sun, though, claim that James is set to be offered a new deal next season, before being sent out on loan to further his experience, with United setting their sights on Dortmund star Sancho.

Fans of Leeds United will be interested to hear this news, having been so close to signing James from Swansea in January 2019 on transfer deadline day.

James had even picked a shirt number and took pictures ready for his announcement at Elland Road, before Swansea pulled the plug on the deal in the latter stages of the transfer window.

With Leeds looking on course to secure a long-awaited return to the Premier League this season, though, should Marcelo Bielsa look to reignite interest in James amid Man United’s recent stance?

The FLW team discuss…

Alfie Burns

This would be an interesting twist in the Dan James to Leeds United transfer saga, but I feel like the Yorkshire cub have moved past it now.

In terms of wingers, they are well stocked with Jack Harrison, Helder Costa, Pablo Hernandez and even someone like Ian Poveda, with their focus this summer likely to be making Harrison’s loan deal a permanent one.

James is a top, top player but Leeds’ focus will have to be elsewhere in the summer transfer window.

A centre-back is needed, whilst Bielsa could also benefit from having a more settled option at left-back. Beyond that, a creative midfielder might be the order of the day rather than another winger.

Getting their hands on James eventually would heal up a lot of wounds, but if Leeds have their head on straight, they’ll not pursue it.

Sam Rourke

100%.

It was evident just how much Leeds United wanted Dan James with him so close to sealing a move to Elland Road last season, so it’ll be no surprise to see their ears prick up at this news.

James has looked superb at times for Man United, but as is the case with a club like the Red Devils, you need to ensure consistency and top-level performances every single week – so a loan move for James to another Premier League club would make sense, to iron out any naivety in his game, and improve consistency.

In my eyes, James would slot perfectly into a Bielsa Leeds team, which his energetic performances on the flank something that is likely to please the Argentine manager.

The Man United winger never seems to run out of energy, and energy is something that is needed in abundance in a Bielsa team – with high-octane, quick football at the forefront of Bielsa’s philosophy.

Leeds should be at the front of the queue here.

Can you get full marks on this Leeds United higher or lower quiz?

1 of 15 Leeds have picked up higher or lower than 70 points so far this season? Higher Lower

George Dagless

It’s worth looking at.

Will it be a bit weird to see him back at Elland Road given what has happened? Potentially, but if he performs then I’m sure Leeds fans will be pleased to have him.

I’m a little surprised that Man United are potentially willing to let him go in the summer window out on loan but perhaps they’re planning a big spend in the summer.

He’s Premier League level, though, and I’m sure there’d be some consideration from Leeds at the very least.

George Harbey

Leeds held a massive interest in signing Dan James last season and he’s gone from strength to strength since joining Man United, so I’m surprised to see that they could potentially loan him out next season.

Leeds have moved on since missing out on the winger, though, and the likes of Jack Harrison and Helder Costa have both impressed and improved under Marcelo Bielsa, and you expect them to be big players in the Premier League next season.

Would Leeds take James on loan if they were offered the chance to, though? Absolutely, and so they should. He has caused plenty of defences so many problems in the Premier League this season and he has been a class act.

What a end to the saga it could turn out to be.