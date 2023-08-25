Highlights Leeds United has hijacked Southampton's move for Joel Piroe and is now making a move for Southampton's target Joseph Paintsil.

Leeds United could be set to hand Southampton a double whammy after hijacking their move for Joel Piroe - by making a move for the Saints' latest target Joseph Paintsil.

Southampton boss Russell Martin had looked set to make a bid for Joel Piroe as the transfer window ticks down, with Che Adams looking likely to depart St. Mary's after Everton had made a move. But Leeds agreed a £12million fee with Swansea for the Dutchman's services, and that left the Elland Road club in complete control of landing the second-tier bagsman.

And they could deal yet another blow to the promotion race after The Athletic's David Ornstein suggested that Southampton could be set to lose out - with Leeds making a move for the winger.

What is the latest on Joseph Paintsil's proposed move to Leeds United?

The report from The Athletic claims that Leeds have made an offer worth €10million (£8.5m) to sign Paintsil from KRC Genk, after a deal for Southampton to swap the winger for their striker flop Paul Onuachu failed.

The deal from Leeds would include a sell-on clause should Daniel Farke's men sell the star for a bigger fee in the future, though any Genk reply has not yet been heard from the Championship giants. If the move doesn't evolve soon, Leeds will reportedly turn their attentions elsewhere with the transfer window clock ticking.

Genk had agreed a deal with Southampton which would've seen Paintsil join the south coast outfit, with striker flop Onuachu - signed from Genk in the January transfer window in a bid to keep the Saints in the top-flight - set to go the other way. However, both players turned the potential move down which has left the players in transfer limbo.

Paintsil has reportedly told Genk that his preference is to join the Whites, with personal terms not thought to be an issue for the 25-year-old Ghanaian international - which comes as a huge blow to Russell Martin, who is keen to amend his defence after the sale of Mohammed Salisu to AS Monaco earlier in the transfer window.

Would Joseph Paintsil be a good signing for Leeds United?

Paintsil is exactly what Leeds need. Having sent midfielders Marc Roca, Brenden Aaronson and Jack Harrison out on loan to Real Betis, Union Berlin and Everton respectively, the Yorkshire club are looking quite light in their engine room ranks.

Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra's futures remain in the balance despite the duo returning to training in midweek ,following a dispute in both release clauses and refusal to take part with the team.

And whilst Ethan Ampadu was signed earlier on in the transfer window, he is preferred in the midfield pivot role - perhaps slightly too defensive for what Paintsil would bring to the table. Rodrigo has also been sold to Qatari outfit Al-Rayyan after his 13-goal Premier League haul last season, and attackers are in light supply at Elland Road as a result.

It leaves just Daniel James, Crysencio Summerville and Ian Poveda able to play on the wings, should Gnonto and Sinisterra depart - and it appears that the sales of Gnonto and Sinisterra could even take action if Paintsil does move to west Yorkshire.

Paintsil, by comparison, has featured in over 130 games for the Belgian club, scoring 13 goals along the way - including a 17-goal season in the previous campaign as Genk were ousted to the Belgian Pro League title on the final day of the season with Antwerp's last-minute equaliser.

Fellow Genk winger Mike Tresor has been linked with a move to the Premier League, and it may well be that the 'Smurfen' only want to lose one, not both, of their wide stars.