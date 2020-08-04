Leeds set to seal transfer ahead of Celtic, Rangers

Leeds United are set to confirm the signing of young striker Joe Gelhardt this week after beating off interest from the likes of Celtic and Rangers, according to Football Insider.

The forward is on the books at Wigan Athletic but, with the Latics struggling for cash right now, they are having to sell a number of their assets.

Indeed, Gelhardt is one man looking set for the exit door with the report suggesting that the Whites will pay around an initial £1m for the player, with add-ons then potentially taking the cost higher.

He’s a good young player with plenty of room to grow and his potential has been underlined by the fact that so many big clubs have been looking at him.

The report affirms the fact that Celtic and Rangers were both also looking at him, as well as Everton, so Leeds appear to have done well to get him in.

The Verdict

This should be a good signing for the men from Elland Road.

Gelhardt is a good young player with plenty of potential and Leeds have shown what they are capable of when it comes to developing footballers at their club.

They’ll be hoping, then, that they can get the very best out of the young forward.