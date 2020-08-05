Leeds set to miss out on defender with European giants poised

Leeds United are set to miss out on potentially signing Ben Godfrey this summer transfer window with the Norwich City defender looking likely to head to Borussia Dortmund.

The Whites are heading back to the Premier League and will be looking to add to their side where they can.

Defensively, they certainly need extra options right now and Beren Cross has revealed in a q&a with Leeds Live that Godfrey was an option behind Ben White, but that he is now heading to Germany more than likely.

He said:

“Ben Godfrey was on the list behind White, but the indications are he will go to Dortmund.”

The Verdict

Godfrey is a talented defender and has done well since breaking into the Norwich City team in the 18/19 season as the Canaries won promotion to the Premier League.

He found things tough along with his teammates last year, though, as the men from Carrow Road dropped back down but, even so, it looks as though Dortmund like what they see with him.

They’ve already signed Jude Bellingham this summer and Godfrey could be the next from England to go there, whilst it remains to be seen what Leeds are planning for their transfer window as they look to add to their defensive options.