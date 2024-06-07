Highlights Gruev seeks exit from Leeds as Borussia Dortmund shows interest - Whites set £15 million price tag for the midfielder.

Leeds United midfielder Ilia Gruev is ready to leave Elland Road and the Whites have set a £15 million price-tag, according to reports by TeamTalk.

Despite being central to Daniel Farke's plans, the 24-year-old has caught the eye of several high-profile clubs on the continent and is hoping for a move away from the Yorkshire outfit this summer.

Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund have joined the race for the Bulgarian international. However, if the German giants are to launch a successful bid for Gruev, they will have to fend off significant interest from multiple Serie A clubs.

Leeds have valued the dynamic midfielder at around £15 million, and with clubs across Europe interested in his signing, the Whites will hope to capitalise on a potential bidding war.

While Gruev took time to break into the starting fold and was little more than a bit-part player at the start of the season, the energetic number six became increasingly important as the campaign wore on.

This has been reflected by his rapid rise in price. Just 11 months ago, Leeds signed Gruev from Werder Bremen for a £5 million fee. The Whites will hope to bring in a far greater amount upon their prospective sale.

Ilia Gruev Championship 2023-24 season stats (Sofascore) Appearances (Starts) 29 (20) Goals 0 Assists 1 Big Chances Created 1

Gruev wants out amid rising transfer interest

With Dortmund keen on signing the exciting young talent, Leeds will struggle to prevent his departure this summer.

The eight-time Bundesliga Champions have long held interest in the midfielder but may be deterred by his steep jump in price.

But there might be enough leeway for Dortmund to negotiate a reduced fee with Leeds needing to balance the books.

Their financial position after narrowly missing out on promotion to the Premier League could necessitate the sale of the defensive midfielder.

With the Whites needing to stay within the EFL’s tighter Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), it will be difficult for the club to resist interest in the player and reject a good offer.

They are at a considerable disadvantage negotiating the sale of one of Farke’s most reliable options. Both Leeds and Gruev’s potential buyers know that the club has to recoup funds to meet financial targets this summer; as a result, they may be forced to strike an undesirable deal.

A return to Germany looks on the cards for Gruev

As the midfielder has previously played in the Bundesliga, where he made more than 60 appearances for Werder Bremen, he may be drawn to a return to German football.

A move to Dortmund would represent a logical next step for the Bulgarian, who would transfer from the Championship to playing Champions League football.

Last season, Gruev played a crucial role in Leeds’ 16-match unbeaten run that stretched from the start of January into April.

Off the back of an impressive campaign, now could be the time for Gruev to make the step up in class. The midfielder may prove to be an interesting signing for Dortmund, and he would relish the opportunity to play for one of the best sides in Europe.

With Leeds needing to sell key assets and Gruev determined to pit himself against some of Europe’s best and compete for major honours, the move would make sense for all parties involved.