Leeds United ready bid to lure Rangers regular to the Premier League

Ryan Kent is emerging as a transfer target for Leeds United, with the Whites readying a £10m bid for the Rangers man ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Leeds are looking to strengthen Marcelo Bielsa’s squad on the back of promotion and could be visiting an old target of the Argentine.

As per Alan Nixon at The Sun, the Whites will be making a £10m bid to sign Kent from Rangers, with Bielsa a long-term admirer of the winger.

Bielsa has previously tried to sign Kent twice when he was a Liverpool player, but the 23-year-old instead made Rangers his permanent home.

Leeds. Making a bid for Ryan Kent at Rangers. Long term Bielsa fancy. More online shortly. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 19, 2020

Last season, Kent scored seven goals for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership as they finished runners-up to Celtic, whilst he also scored for Steven Gerrard’s side in the Europa League.

This season, he’s started with two goals in four appearances in the Scottish top-flight, with Gerrard’s men taking 10 points from a possible 12 at the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

Leeds’ return to the top-flight will come next month, with Bielsa currently looking to shape his squad ahead of then.

So far this summer, Jack Harrison and Helder Costa have been signed up after successful loans last season.

Harrison has signed a new season-long loan agreement, whilst Costa has made his loan move permanent.

The Verdict

Kent has been a long-term target for Bielsa at Leeds and with the club now in the Premier League, he’s probably got his best chance of landing the Rangers man on a permanent deal.

Leeds have money to play with and a £10m bid would give them a very realistic chance of landing the Rangers regular.

Of course, the Scottish giants will not want to lose such a big talent, but the draw of the Premier League might give Leeds an advantage.

