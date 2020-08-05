Leeds ruled out of hunt for top Celtic star

Leeds United are not in the bidding for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, according to the Mirror’s David Anderson.

The Whites are heading back to the Premier League and will be looking to add to their side as much as they can in the coming weeks.

Competition for Patrick Bamford is one thing on their list of priorities in this window, too, and a new striker coming in would certainly be exciting for fans of the club.

Edouard, though, will not be joining from Celtic by the looks of things:

Just an update on Odsonne Edouard and it is my understanding that Leeds are not in the bidding for the Celtic striker. #lufc — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) August 5, 2020

The French forward has excelled north of the border since arriving in Glasgow and has been subject of speculation for the majority of his time in green and white.

Indeed, a move to the Premier League could well tempt him but it sounds as though if he is at Elland Road it will be in playing for an away team rather than United.

The Verdict

This will disappoint some Leeds fans but at least it’s not a case where they were in for him and then got beaten to his signature.

Clearly, Edouard is a very sharp striker and could well be on the move from Celtic this summer but switching Glasgow for Leeds doesn’t appear to be his next step.