Leeds rivalling Newcastle United and Everton to signing of Premier League winger

Leeds United have reportedly registered their interest in signing Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Solly March according to 90min.

The report also claims that the Whites are facing competition from both Everton and Newcastle United to the potential signing of the Seagulls winger.

March has two years remaining on his current deal with Brighton, and it is claimed by 90min that the club are keen to extend his stay with them.

But it remains to be seen as to whether March will sign a new deal, especially if he is to continue to struggle for regular game time under Graham Potter’s management.

It is claimed that Brighton are looking to sell him for a fee in the region of £15million if they can’t reach an agreement with the 26-year-old in the summer.

A move to Leeds could be tempting for March as well, with Marcelo Bielsa looking to strengthen his squad ahead of their long-awaited return to the Premier League.

The Whites finished top of the Championship table, and ten points clear of second-placed West Brom, which certainly makes for impressive reading for the Elland Road faithful.

They’ll be hoping they can establish themselves in the top-flight next term, as they look to avoid an immediate return to the second-tier.

The Verdict:

It makes perfect sense for Leeds.

March has shown that he’s more than capable of playing to a high standard in the Premier League with Brighton and Hove Albion over the years.

But he hasn’t featured on a regular basis, so it’s not a surprise to hear that other clubs are interested in signing him ahead of the 2020/21 season.

If Leeds can offer him regular minutes in the Premier League next term, then you would imagine that they’ll be in the driving seat to secure a deal to sign March.