Leeds United are not looking to sell Glen Kamara this summer, amid interest from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais - per Adam Pope via X.

French media outlet L'Équipe have reported that the French top division side are preparing a move for the 28-year-old central midfielder , as they look to capitalise on Leeds' need to sell players this summer.

Leeds not looking to sell Kamara

Reporting via his X account, BBC broadcaster and Leeds United journalist Adam Pope has today revealed that the Whites are not actively flogging Kamara to clubs this summer.

Pope confirms that there has been interest from Stade Rennais, but it would appear that Leeds believe they can raise enough funds through sales of other players in order to keep the former Rangers man at Elland Road.

Having only made the move to West Yorkshire last summer for a fee of £5m, Leeds will want to ensure they get the maximum return on their investment should they indeed part ways with Kamara this summer.

The nature of handing the holding midfielder a four-year contract was clear evidence that Whites boss Daniel Farke sees Kamara as playing a large part in the club's future, bringing an experienced presence to a fairly youthful side.

Glen Kamara 23/24 Championship stats, per FotMob Appearances Assists Pass accuracy Avg. rating 40 3 92.9% 7.2/10

He would show his worth to the team last season, acting as one of Farke's most consistent week-to-week performers last season. His 92.9% pass accuracy was only bettered by three percent of Championship holding midfield players in 2023/24 - per FotMob.

Leeds can't afford to lose Kamara

Despite having to spend the vast majority of last season playing as a right-back, Archie Gray is a central midfielder by trade, and his £30m move to Tottenham Hotspur will leave a practically irreplaceable hole in Leeds' squad.

The decimation of Farke's central midfield options may not have stopped there, as Ilia Gruev has been linked with a blockbuster move to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund this summer.

If that deal was to materialise, it would leave Farke with just Ethan Ampadu and Brenden Aaronson and Kamara as his only senior options who can play in centre midfield, but moving Ampadu out of defence and into midfield would likely require further reinforcements to be brought in.

Darko Gyabi has just completed a second successive loan move to Plymouth Argyle, following an impressive stint with the Pilgrims in the second half of last season.

Therefore, retaining the services of Kamara could be crucial to Leeds' promotion prospects next season, with the Finn potentially evolving into a real leadership role at Elland Road with the experience he has on his CV.

As such, the Whites should maintain the 'not for sale' stance they now appear to be taking, and the commissioning of Gyabi's loan move could be a strong indicator that they expect Kamara to indeed stay put for next season at least.

He is contracted at Elland Road until 2027.