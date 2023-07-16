Leeds United have rejected a £15m offer from Everton for Wilfried Gnonto, with the Championship side determined to keep the attacker.

Everton fail in £15m Wilfried Gnonto offer

It’s no secret that Sean Dyche is desperate to improve his options in the final third this summer, as the Toffees look to avoid another relegation battle this season.

And, it appears they have identified Gnonto as a prime target, with reports claiming for weeks that he is on their radar following Leeds’ relegation.

Now, the Premier League side have made a firm move for the Italian international, with the Daily Mail revealing that a £15m offer was lodged for Gnonto. However, that bid was rejected by the Whites.

Crucially, the update adds that Leeds are going to do all they can to keep Gnonto this summer, with the 19-year-old seen as someone who can emerge as a key player under Daniel Farke in the years to come.

Unlike others in the squad, it’s confirmed that Gnonto doesn’t have a release clause, and with his deal at Elland Road running until the summer of 2027, the club will not be forced to sell the teenager on the cheap.

Will Everton make another offer for Wilfried Gnonto?

The report states it ‘remains to be seen’ whether they will come back in with another offer for Gnonto, but it does touch on their well-documented financial issues, which means they are working to strict budgets this summer.

You would imagine they didn’t go in with their maximum bid straight away, but Leeds’ firm stance here suggests that reaching an agreement is going to be tough. Plus, there has been rival interest from others, with Juventus named as potential suitors for the left-sided forward.

Will Leeds sell Wilfried Gnonto?

As we know, every player has a price, so whilst Leeds don’t want to sell, like every club, they will have a number for Gnonto that could force them to cash in - and you can understand why it’s more than £15m.

That means nothing can be ruled out in the window, but fans will surely be pleased that Leeds are not encouraging any offers, and they will recognise that Gnonto can be a massive player for the club both next season and in the future.

The dynamics could change if the player looks to force a move though. There’s no suggestion Gnonto is unhappy at Leeds, but it’s natural to want to play at the highest level possible. Furthermore, the youngster will be hoping to play for Italy in Euro 2024, and those chances may be hindered if he is playing in the second tier next season.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

Farke will have taken the Leeds job knowing that many key players would be moving on this summer, but he will still feel there is enough quality in the group to be competing for promotion next season. He’s obviously going to want to bring in his own players as well.

So, it’s sure to be a hectic period over the next six weeks or so, and the reality is that Leeds are not likely to have a settled squad in place for the opener against Cardiff on August 6.

It will be interesting to see how the group looks after the deadline, and if Gnonto in particular has stuck around. If he does, Leeds will have one of the best attackers in the league in their side.