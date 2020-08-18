Phil Hay confirms Leeds United’s interest in 24-year-old star

Leeds United remain keen on Robin Koch this summer transfer window, as per Phil Hay on his official Twitter account.

The Whites need to add defenders this summer and it seems as though they are getting linked with a few right now.

Ben White is certainly one man that fans would like to see walk through the door though, if they cannot get him, perhaps Koch would be the one to come in instead.

There is, of course, a fair argument that Leeds actually need both this summer to boost their defence when you look at the options they currently have, but whether they would be happy to do that is up for debate.

Even so, Hay has reaffirmed the fact that Koch is absolutely one player they hold an interest in:

A Leeds United column, on Ben White. Do the club hold out for this one? Or will Brighton’s resistance force them to move on? – highest offer still £22m

– Leeds the only club to bid so far

– Brighton back training today

– keen interest in Koch at Freiburghttps://t.co/L9Fay3L6Is — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) August 18, 2020

The Verdict

Koch could prove a cheaper option to White this summer with Brighton surely looking to get a big fee for their defender before letting him go.

Of course, he carries slightly more risk thanks to the simple fact he’s not played for Leeds before or in the Premier League but that doesn’t have to be a negative.

Leeds will have done their homework, it just remains to be seen how this is all going to play out.