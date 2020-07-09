Leeds readying offer to sign defender as PL side and Celtic loom

According to Football Insider, Leeds United are interested in signing Branimir Kalaica and are reportedly readying an offer for the Benfica B defender.

The 22-year-old has been a regular fixture in the B team of the Portuguese giants and also has Croatia u-21 caps to his name so it’s clear that there is plenty of potential around him at the moment.

One thing Leeds might want to consider, though, is a lack of genuine senior football experience but, even so, it sounds as though he is a player they rate.

The report suggests that the defender has scored highly on the metrics they use to assess a player’s suitability to play in Marcelo Bielsa’s team and, knowing the Argentine, they are bound to be very thorough tests indeed.

Celtic and Watford are also thought to be keen on signing the player, though, and so there could be a bit of a tussle for his signature in the summer transfer window by the sounds of things.

The Verdict

He doesn’t have much in the way of experience at the top level but it is clear that he is a player that is seemingly ticking a lot of boxes for Leeds at the moment.

It remains to be seen, though, just whether he does end up moving away from the Portuguese side.