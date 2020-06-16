Leeds, QPR among sides looking to snap up bargain 25-year-old

According to Fussball Transfers, Leeds United, Brentford and Queens Park Rangers are looking at Patrick Erras who is seeing his current contract coming towards an end with current side Nuremberg in Germany.

The three Championship sides are all aiming for promotion this season with things set to resume in a few days time in the second tier.

Indeed, it’s Leeds who are best placed to get into the Premier League, whilst Brentford look a good shout for the play-offs and QPR are also aiming for the top six.

Erras could be a signing for one of them in the summer, too, with the 25-year-old defensive midfielder set to be available on a free in the very near future.

The Verdict

Erras is coming towards his prime years and clearly has plenty to offer, though it remains to be seen just where he ends up – if he even comes to Leeds at all.

He’s got talent but switching Nuremberg for any of these three sides would be a step up – particularly if one of them is in the Premier League next season.

The report also suggests sides in Germany are taking a look at him so it appears as though there’ll be quite the battle on for him.