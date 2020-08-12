Leeds owner Radrizzani weighing up new business opportunity

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani is reportedly interested in holding some kind of stake in Italian side Genoa, as per Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness.

The Italian has helped mastermind Leeds’ return to the Premier League from the Championship after several years away and the praise he has earned for that is thoroughly deserved.

Leeds are a well-run club now and you have to give him and his team massive credit for the work they have done for on the field matters and off of the field.

He’s always looking for extra business ventures, though, and it sounds as though he would be interested in having a stake in Genoa, though the report does not say to what extent he would be involved.

The Verdict

Radrizzani is always on the look out for new business and you would think that if he does get involved with Genoa it would only be in a minor way.

Leeds is his big project in football right now and what success it is beginning to bring with them heading back to the Premier League.

It’d be a real shock to see him walk away now and there’s no real sign of that either so Leeds fans can relax.