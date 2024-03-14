Highlights Leeds and Leicester are in tight race for automatic promotion in the Championship with Ipswich and Southampton.

Leeds face Millwall with the chance to temporarily go top of the table.

Pressure is on Leeds to capitalise on their form and secure key points in the promotion race.

With just nine games left to play in the Championship, every point and game matters even more for the likes of Leeds United, Leicester City, and Ipswich Town in the race for automatic promotion.

The Whites and the Foxes entered this season among the favourites for promotion following their respective relegations from the Premier League last season. Both are in the mix as they sit second and first in the Championship.

Leeds have the two-time second tier winner at the helm in the form of Daniel Farke, and his side have made the automatic promotion race one of the most intense and hotly contested in many years so far, with the standard being set at the top of the table at an all-time high.

The state of play at the top of the Championship

Farke's side have won 13 of 16 games in all competitions in 2024, including nine consecutive league wins, following a tricky spell during the festive period where they won just once in five games.

That blistering form since the turn of the year has seen them shoot up from fourth into the top two and has dragged Leicester back into the mix following a run of just one win in five league games for Enzo Maresca.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands March 14th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 37 41 82 2 Leeds United 37 40 79 3 Ipswich Town 37 25 78 4 Southampton 36 26 73

They face Millwall on Sunday, looking to continue their good run, which has been particularly evident at home, where Leeds are unbeaten this season. Leeds know that a win could send them top, if just temporarily, due to Leicester facing Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

There are bound to be many more twists and turns before the end of the season, and the spot in both first and second could easily change hands multiple times between the three clubs currently involved.

Carlton Palmer: "Massive" if Leeds leapfrog Leicester

The question of who will secure the huge prize and promotion to the top-flight will likely be asked many times between now and the end of the season, and various pundits have already begun to have their say.

However, one thing is for certain, Leicester are potentially also in the mix and not out of sight from any of the sides directly below them. Ex-England international and former Leeds player, Carlton Palmer, says the game against Millwall is a huge chance for Leeds from a psychological point of view.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he provided his verdict on the race for promotion in the second tier and said: "Leeds can go top of the Championship this weekend, with Leicester City playing in the FA Cup.

"Leeds are the form team. They really are the form team at the top of the league. Five wins and a draw in their last six games. Although, Ipswich Town are right behind them, with five wins and one defeat.

"Leicester have faltered in recent weeks. They've had three defeats, two wins, and one draw, just when you thought they were going to run away with the league.

"This could be massive. I thought Leicester were home and hosed - and going to win the league. But it could end up that both Ipswich Town and Leeds could overtake them for the first and second spots.

"It's a massive game for Leeds. It's psychologically just getting ahead and is a great chance for them at home against Millwall.

"Millwall are languishing in the bottom half of the table, although they've picked up since Neil Harris has gone back, winning three games out of their last four, so it's not going to be a walkover for Leeds by any means.

"But psychologically, at this point in the season, it is all about the points on board and not the games in hand.

"We've seen before that it's about points on the board as you're getting close to the end of the season. Chelsea away is going to be a difficult game and then they play against Bristol City away, which will not be an easy game against them.

"It's massive, they (Leeds) must capitalise and pick up the three points to go top of the table."

The Championship automatic promotion race

The run-in is the most critical period of the season, so any dropped points could be hugely detrimental to a team's hopes of automatic promotion, as we saw in Ipswich's recent defeat to Cardiff.

The important thing is to not crumble under the pressure, which almost always happens to one side, such as Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa in the 2018/19 season.

Palmer is correct to point out that gaining any mental edge is vital as well, which Leeds have the chance to do by piling pressure onto Leicester before they play again, and the FA Cup could be an unwelcome distraction during such a key time in the season.