Bournemouth have activated their clause with Leeds United in a bid to take loan signing Luis Sinisterra away from Elland Road to the Vitality Stadium on a permanent deal.

Sinisterra joined Leeds at the start of the 2022/23 season from Feyenoord after the Whites had narrowly stayed in the Premier League on the final day in the season prior. But despite his attacking returns of five goals in 19 games for the Elland Road outfit, it wasn't enough to keep them up as their final day heroics of the season before turned sour with a final day relegation to mark the end of a three-year spell in the top-flight.

Bournemouth offered him the chance to return to the Premier League on a loan deal in the summer, with Jaidon Anthony heading the other way temporarily in a deal that suited both players and clubs on a playing and financial level. But Sinisterra won't be returning to west Yorkshire in the coming months, amid various reports that the Cherries have stumped up the cash to land the Colombian star on a permanent deal.

Luis Sinisterra transfer latest

According to Fabrizio Romano, Andoni Iraola's side have activated a clause to make Sinisterra's deal permanent after a solid loan spell. The transfer guru suggests that all relevant documents are being prepared, and the deal will be signed with an announcement later in the week.

Bournemouth will pay a reported £20million to take Sinisterra to the Dorset coast on a full-time basis, which is slightly less than the £21.4million Leeds paid for his services from Feyenoord 18 months ago - and with wages saved this season, it means that Sinisterra's outlay isn't too bad for a club that have dropped down a division.

