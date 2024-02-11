Highlights Jack Harrison's future at Leeds United is uncertain as other Premier League clubs and European teams have shown interest in signing him.

Leeds United would be open to selling Harrison permanently, regardless of whether they achieve promotion or not.

If Harrison does return to Leeds, there is no guarantee that he would be a key starter, as the team already has other talented wingers in their ranks.

Leeds United could see a past fan favourite depart Elland Road in the coming months - with Jack Harrison being touted with a move away from West Yorkshire and interest expected.

The winger has spent this season on loan at Everton following Leeds' relegation from the Premier League last campaign, and whilst he's impressed somewhat at Goodison Park, it's claimed that other clubs across the continent are interested in his services. Harrison is well received at the Whites but a strong fee could well see him depart.

Jack Harrison transfer latest

Football Insider claims that whilst Harrison could play for the Whites again next season, the winger is of interest to Premier League clubs and European outfits - especially if Daniel Farke’s men don’t achieve promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds would reportedly be open to selling Harrison on a permanent basis regardless of which division they’re in next season, so Harrison’s future looks to be one that will be debated greatly over the coming months.

A report earlier in the week from Football Insider suggested that Everton were keen to sign Harrison permanently after his loan spell, though financial woes and points deductions have put any potential move on the back foot for now. The former Manchester City youth product was keen for a top-flight return with Leeds heading to the Championship in the summer, but if Farke’s side do get promoted at the first time of asking, then a return to the Elland Road set-up could be on the cards.

And The Athletic journalist, Phil Hay, agreed with that sentiment by stating that he believes Harrison will likely move on in the summer.

Hay said: "Everton would be keen to keep Jack Harrison but obviously not if they go down. But I think you will find other mid-table Premier League clubs who would probably take Harrison as well, so my gut feeling is that he will go and they will pull in money from that one.”

Where Jack Harrison would fit in at Leeds United

There is no guarantee that Harrison would be a key starter at Leeds if he was to return. The sale of Luis Sinisterra has done little to disrupt their ranks with Crysencio Summerville on fire at present and Dan James enjoying a solid season, alongside Wilfried Gnonto being in the picture and Georginio Rutter being able to play out wide.

Of course, his Premier League experiences over the past four seasons means that he'd be an extremely useful squad member, but Harrison may well be best off seeking pastures new if he isn't guaranteed first-team game time.

Jack Harrison - Leeds United, league career stats Games Goals 2018/19, Championship 37 4 2019/20, Championship 46 6 2020/21, Premier League 36 8 2021/22, Premier League 35 8 2022/23, Premier League 36 5

And, should the likes of James and Gnonto lead Leeds to promotion, to be replaced by Harrison in the lineup for the start of next season may not go down well with squad members across the board.

Much like the departed Luke Ayling and the soon-to-be departed Liam Cooper, Harrison is another from the Marcelo Bielsa era who looks likely to depart.

Of course, the report suggests that Everton would likely face competition for Harrison's signature. That should be noted throughout Leeds' ranks in the fact that they would be letting a player who, on paper, could strengthen a multitude of teams around them in the Premier League, should other clubs make a move.