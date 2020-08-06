Leeds on verge of securing signing from promoted side

Leeds United are hoping to sign defender Cody Drameh from Fulham this summer transfer window, according to the Telegraph.

The right-back is in the final year of his current deal with the recently promoted side from Craven Cottage, and could well be on the move in the near future.

He’s yet to make a senior appearance for the west London side, but it seems as though Leeds like the look of him from what they have seen in academy appearances.

Indeed, the deal could be worth about £400,000 whilst there will be performance-related add-ons involved that could take the fee higher.

The report also suggests that there will be a 20 percent sell-on fee should he attract big money in the future.

The Verdict

Leeds have got some good young players in their academy at the moment but it makes sense to always be looking to add to it.

Fulham have shown in recent years they know how to bring through young players, too, so you can imagine Drameh has had some good lessons in coming through in the game.

United perhaps won’t see him play much straight away if and when he arrives but for that fee it is probably worth seeing what he can do.

Certainly, it’s one for the future.