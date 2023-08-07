With three-and-a-half weeks left in the transfer window, some clubs are still looking for the missing piece of the jigsaw despite the 2023-24 season already beginning.

There are still a lot of twists and turns left in the transfer market, with plenty of EFL clubs looking for a new striker to help fire them into the automatic promotion spots or into the play-offs by May 2024.

And one player who could potentially be heading to English football for the very first time is Joel Pohjanpalo, who is being linked with a whole host of clubs.

Reports suggested from The Mirror last week that West Ham United were looking at the 63-cap Finland international as a potential replacement for Michail Antonio, but with it looking more likely that Antonio is staying with the Hammers, that avenue could have already closed for Pohjanpalo.

There looks to be other options in England though as per a report from Corriere del Veneto - Venice and Mestre, via TuttoMercatoWeb, Championship clubs are keen to land Pohjanpalo - those being Leeds United, Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers.

Pohjanpalo's current club Venezia are said to be preparing for his expected departure and there is also interest in Italy from Cagliari as well.

Who is Joel Pohjanpalo?

The 28-year-old striker has had somewhat of a well-travelled career already around Europe, starting his career off in his home nation of Finland with Klubi 04 where he scored 33 league goals in 26 matches, earning a move to HJK Helsinki in the process.

After three seasons, 70 matches played and 24 goals scored, Pohjanpalo made the move to Germany to sign for Aalen on loan, and then for two years after that he was loaned to Fortuna Dusseldorf.

In 2016, Bayer Leverkusen signed Pohjanpalo permanently but in his six years there he played just 28 times, scoring eight goals.

He spent the last few years of his time there on loan at different outfits such as Hamburg, Union Berlin and Rizespor in Turkey, with the latter stint being a prolific one with 16 goals scored in 33 matches.

Pohjanpalo signed for Venezia of Serie B in Italy last summer and scored 19 times in 37 outings, but after they failed to win promotion to Serie A it looks as though their talisman, who has scored 14 goals for his national team as well, could be cashed in on.

Where would Joel Pohjanpalo fit in at Leeds, Norwich or Blackburn?

It's safe to say that Pohjanpalo would slot in at Leeds very well considering their current striker issues.

Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter and teenager Mateo Joseph are all sidelined and Daniel Farke has indicated his need for a new striker, so Pohjanpalo would no doubt see immediate game-time.

Blackburn are also struggling at the top end of the pitch, with Sam Gallagher, new signing Niall Ennis and youngsters Harry Leonard and Jack Vale their options, but they have not had the budget to add to their squad since June.

With the sales of Thomas Kaminski and Ash Phillips in the last week though, it could open up some room to make a move for Pohjanpalo's services.

Norwich though look least in need - Ashley Barnes and Josh Sargent led the line against Hull City this past weekend and they have Adam Idah to deputise as well - whilst another flying Finn like Teemu Pukki would be welcomed by fans, Carrow Road looks the least likely of Pohjanpalo's potential destinations right now.