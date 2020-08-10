Leeds, Newcastle in battle to sign EFL ace

Leeds United and Newcastle are reportedly in the hunt to try and sign Oxford United defender Rob Dickie this summer transfer window, according to the Mirror (printed 09/08/20, page 65.)

The Whites and the Magpies meet in the Premier League next season and will be both looking to get one over the other in this particular chase.

Dickie has excelled in recent years for Oxford United and was pivotal in their League One play-off challenge, which ultimately fell at the final hurdle at Wembley.

Even so, he is a player attracting plenty of interest right now and both the Magpies and the Whites are in the race, along with a glut of other clubs, holding a keen interest in him right now.

The Verdict

Dickie had a fine campaign last season for Oxford United and a move to the Premier League could be his reward for that, which would be some opportunity for him.

Both Leeds and Newcastle need additions at the back, with the Whites short in that area and the Magpies seeing players in that position get lengthy injuries last season.

It’d be a big step up for the Oxford man, but he has talent and is a player on an upward trajectory so it could be a shrewd move.