Leeds move could be natural next step for Sheffield United player on one condition: Opinion

Sheffield United took Middlesbrough apart on Tuesday evening in a 4-1 win that showed just how lucky we are to have Morgan Gibbs-White in the Championship again this term.

The midfielder joined the Blades on a season-long loan from Wolves in the summer and has been sensational so far – scoring eight times and providing seven assists as he’s helped Paul Heckingbottom’s side rise up the table.

Unsurprisingly, it seems there is a fair bit of interest in the 22-year-old ahead of the summer window.

Premier League-bound Fulham and top flight duo Leeds United and Crystal Palace have, according to TEAMtalk, all asked Wolves about a potential future deal for Gibbs-White.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has revealed that the on-loan midfielder already knows what the plans are for him next season, while adding that he feels he would fit well in his system, and if the Portuguese boss is keen for him to get more experience then a move to Leeds could be a smart one.

The 22-year-old is just the sort of dynamic midfielder that Jesse Marsch should be looking to add this summer and given what we’ve seen from him this season, he should be featuring for the Whites fairly regularly were the move to be agreed.

It relies on one key condition, however, and that is Leeds staying in the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa was sacked due to the drop in form that has left the club teetering just above the bottom three and if they were to go down, then it’s hard to see much sense in sending Gibbs-White to Elland Road on loan.

There’s little doubt he would impress again and continue his development but if Wolves are to send him away again this summer, it needs to be to get Premier League experience.

His Championship loans have fared him well but Gibbs-White is ready to test himself in the top tier of English football and that should dictate what happens to him in the upcoming window.