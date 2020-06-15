‘Leeds might have something to say about this’ – Neil Warnock makes Brentford claim: Is he right? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Brentford have been labelled the best footballing side in the Championship, despite the fact Thomas Frank’s side are cut adrift of Leeds United and West Brom in the automatic promotion race.

Speaking to The Athletic, Warnock said: “Brentford are the best side footballing-wise (in the Championship), not the best defensive-wise.”

Frank’s side are currently fourth in the table, 11 points adrift of Leeds and 10 behind West Brom.

So, with the table in mind, is Warnock’s assessment the right one?

Our writers discuss…

George Harbey

Warnock may have a point here, but ultimately, the prettiest football doesn’t always lead to promotion, and it’s hard to see anyone catching West Brom and Leeds United from here.

Brentford are undoubtedly a very exciting team to watch, and they have been for a number of years now. They score goals, create so many chances and move the ball around with such pace, so who wouldn’t want to watch them play?

But the likes of Leeds and West Brom are just as exciting to watch, especially Leeds, who press with such intensity all the time and never look like running out of breath under Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds are also a really solid team under Bielsa, so the fact they can attack with such pace and quality whilst also boasting the best defensive record in the entire division is mightily impressive, and it shows just why they are probably set to lift the Championship title in nine games’ time.

George Dagless

They’re up there but I wouldn’t say number 1.

Brentford do play great stuff and have scored plenty of goals this season but if I was going to pay to watch a side in the Championship I’d be going to watch Leeds.

Not only do they play top football, it’s the intensity that they do it at.

They are the hardest working side in the league and have massive talent so it’s small wonder their fans love seeing them play every week.

For me Leeds are the side that tick the most boxes as to what you want from a football team.

Alfie Burns

Leeds might have something to say about this.

I can’t deny, Brentford do play some beautiful football and there have been times this season where their attacking players have ripped the Championship to pieces, but that’s been the case at Elland Road too.

However, the point I’d like to make is that Leeds went to Brentford in February on a terrible run of form, with Frank’s side having the chance to really kick the Whites whilst they were down.

Did they? Absolutely not – Leeds played them off the park and only a Kiko Casilla error earned Brentford a point that day.

Leeds’ intensity with and without the ball was too much for them and, in my eyes, that’s the key trait that makes them a step above the rest in the Championship.