Leeds United could be set to lose one of their key stars ahead of the Championship season - with Tyler Adams involved in a four-way transfer battle amongst the Premier League's clubs.

Leeds' relegation at the end of May has left the club in the lurch; the majority of their stars are all likely to depart following the loss of their top-flight status, though they do have the bonus of having the majority on long-term contracts as a result of signing on in Yorkshire last summer.

But regardless, heavy interest from elsewhere could see Andera Radrizzani decide to sell his key stars should an acceptable bid be lodged to alleviate fears over budget cuts due to relegation - and that could see Tyler Adams depart the club after just one season.

Who could Tyler Adams leave Leeds United for?

According to the Daily Mail, there are four clubs interested in the USA international - with the quartet all being based in the Premier League.

Amongst the two leaders are Brighton and Aston Villa, who both qualified for European football last season by ousting the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea and more competitors.

They, naturally, will be the frontrunners to secure Adams’ signature given their progression under Roberto De Zerbi and Unai Emery respectively.

However, Everton and Nottingham Forest are also interested, which would only add to the plethora of options available to Adams. They both narrowly escaped relegation last season - but with Forest having had quite a few players leave in the centre of the park, including Jack Colback, Jesse Lingard and Cafu, there is space to impress where possible. Meanwhile, with Everton star Amadou Onana likely to depart, Adams could be brought in as a cut-price replacement, with first-team football all but guaranteed should he replace the Belgian.

How much would Tyler Adams cost to sign from Leeds United?

Having signed for the Whites for a fee of around £20million from RB Leipzig last summer, it would be thought that Leeds would like to make somewhat of a profit on his services despite Championship relegation.

As a result, the Mail believe that Leeds have set a £25m price tag on Adams’ head, given that he still has four years left on his contract. A release clause may have been activated, though that remains to be seen.

With other stars such as Rodrigo, Willy Gnonto, Luis Sinisterra and more set to depart, the club may not be desperate for money should they sell a couple of those for big bucks - effectively bolstering a fee.