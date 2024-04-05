Highlights Leeds United must secure automatic promotion to retain key young players amidst growing transfer interest.

Pressure mounts on Leeds to resist selling valuable assets like Summerville and Gray in the summer window.

Offloading high-cost loanees like Aaronson and Harrison may be necessary to balance Leeds' financial situation if promotion is not achieved and they want to keep other players.

Leeds United are keeping pace in the automatic promotion race, an instant return to the top flight is paramount as the club look to hold on to key men this summer.

This season, Daniel Farke has had a plethora of high-quality players at his disposal. Many of Leeds' key young assets were retained despite the Whites' relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 22/23 campaign.

However, if Leeds are to fall short this season, clubs circling their top talents may feel that the time is right to swoop in and poach the team's star players.

The Yorkshire-based outfit fought off substantial interest in Italy international Wilfried Gnonto in last year's summer window. Leeds may have to negotiate a similar situation again as top scorer Crysencio Summerville and talented academy graduate Archie Gray continue to garner transfer speculation.

Leeds' bullish approach adds extra pressure

As the financial disparity between the Championship and the world's most lucrative league continues to grow, the pressure on relegated clubs to make a quick return to the top flight weighs greater than ever.

Leeds have been decisive in their approach to this Championship season. Daniel Farke has opted to develop a team centred around players brought in by the club during their term in the Premier League instead of looking to cash-in on star talent and start afresh; albeit additions like Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Glen Kamara and, to a certain extent, Joel Piroe have supplemented that.

However, the decision to fend off interest in the club's most valuable players undoubtedly adds extra pressure. Leeds, on paper, have one of the strongest squads in the Championship and, as a result, expectations from the fans at Elland Road are sky-high.

With players, namely striker Georginio Rutter, commanding wages far higher than the average Championship player, Leeds could begin to feel the pinch if they are unable to achieve promotion this season.

Leeds United should look to sell loanees first

If the Whites fail to realise their promotion goal this season, the ownership group, 49rs Enterprises, may have to offload Leeds' high-cost players to ensure that the club is operating within its means.

According to Transfermarkt, the sum total market value of Daniel Farke's squad is in excess of £205 million.

Although Rutter, Summerville and goalkeeper Illan Meslier are the highest appraised players within the club's playing squad this campaign (£18 million each), it is likely that Leeds would look to sell off players currently out on loan before moving on star performers, who would also go for much higher than those aforementioned Transfermarkt estimations.

American international Brenden Aaronson was brought in by former Leeds manager Jesse Marsch from Salzburg in 2022. The 23-year-old failed to impress during his time at Elland Road and has subsequently been loaned to Bundesliga side Union Berlin this season.

Although Aaronson has struggled to contribute with goals and assists during his time as a Union Berlin player this campaign, the attacking midfielder has featured 31 times in all competitions for the side this season. Aaronson may be a shrewd offload if Leeds feel the need to raise funds this summer.

Alternatively, Jack Harrison, a regular starter for Leeds during the club's recent term in the Premier League, has spent this season on loan at Everton. The 27-year-old has featured regularly for the Toffees and is reportedly keen to join the club permanently this summer. The sale of Harrison would bring in substantial funds for the Whites.

Also, Diego Llorente (Roma), Marc Roca (Real Betis) and Maximilian Wober (Borussia Mönchengladbach) are enjoying successful loan spells this season and have subsequently attracted transfer interest. It is believed that Roma will trigger an option to buy clause for Llorente, which will see the Spaniard join the Italian side for £5 million this summer. No such deals have been struck yet regarding Roca and Wober, but their loans should have been good enough to garner permanent interest.

Interest surrounds Leeds' key men

Crysencio Summerville has been Leeds' chief threat throughout their Championship campaign. If he is to move elsewhere in the upcoming transfer window, the club would struggle to find a player of his calibre to fill the void left.

The lively winger found the back of the net for the 17th time this season against Hull on Easter Monday. Summerville has more than just an eye for goal. The 22-year-old has provided eight assists in Leeds' push for promotion and is up for the Championship Player of the Year award.

Unfortunately for Farke, Summerville's superb contribution to Leeds' promotion effort has reportedly attracted interest from numerous higher-league teams. Both Aston Villa and Brighton are set to launch their efforts to sign the 22-year-old this summer, per recent reports from Football Insider.

Championship Table (As it stands April 4th) Team P GD Pts 1 Ipswich Town 40 33 87 2 Leeds United 40 44 86 3 Leicester City 39 42 85

18-year-old Archie Gray is also quickly becoming one of the world's most sought-after signings. The Leeds academy graduate has consistently displayed a level of versatility belying his age and has starred in both defensive and midfield roles for Farke.

Although Leeds have affirmed that they have no intention of selling the club's hottest prospect this summer, with European giants Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Real Madrid keeping close tabs on the England U21 player, the Whites may face an uphill battle to retain Gray permanently if they remain in the Championship.

For more than a year now, Rutter has been linked with a move back to the continent. Just last year, Leeds decided against cashing in on the talented attacker when rejecting bids from Borussia Dortmund and Lyon.

However, if the Yorkshire-based side are not to be promoted at the first time of asking this season, the clubs' ability to reject the advances from similar-sized powerhouses may be diminished. Rutter has been an integral part of Farke's team throughout this campaign. The Frenchman has been a pivotal attacking force this campaign, scoring six goals and providing 15 assists in the Championship.

Last summer, Leeds blocked goalkeeper Illan Meslier from transferring to other English clubs in what proved to be a successful attempt to keep the Frenchman at Elland Road this season.

In the past, Meslier, who has kept 17 clean sheets for the side this campaign, was valued at £40 million by the club. However, if another season in the Championship drives Leeds to strip back their playing squad, he could exit for far less.

Recently, reports suggested that both Real Madrid and Barcelona had shown interest in the shot-stopper. Meslier may see a move to a top-level team as a necessity if he has his sights set on breaking into the French national team.

That's four vital components to Farke's current squad that Leeds would do well to retain for another year in the Championship. Rodon, too, who is on loan from Tottenham, might not be easy to convince of another year in the second-tier.

Promotion, then, feels more vital than ever to keep this vibrant and popular squad together.