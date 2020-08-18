Leeds man Kinnear reacts when asked the latest on Jean-Kevin Augustin

Angus Kinnear has confirmed that Leeds United will not be bringing Jean-Kevin Augustin back to the club any time soon, as quoted by The Square Ball podcast.

The striker joined back in the January window of last season and many were excited to see what he could produce for the Whites with him possessing plenty of power and pace up front.

However, we saw next to none of that in a Leeds shirt as a lack of fitness and injury issues wound up his Elland Road career before it even really got going.

Any suggestion of him returning to the club seems pretty wide of the mark, too, with Kinnear revealing the Whites’ stance on the forward:

“Our position is very clear, we want Jean-Kevin to be successful, but it’s not going to be at Leeds United and we’re very clear on that.

“There might be some more discussions but our position won’t change.”

The Verdict

It never worked for Augustin and though it was a shame to see, it makes perfect sense that Leeds are not looking to keep him on.

Indeed, RB Leipzig are trying to insist that the Whites have to keep him because of a potential clause activated upon promotion, but Kinnear’s comments suggest that little is going to budge right now.

Leeds, though, do need to add going forwards and it remains to be seen what strikers they try and sign.