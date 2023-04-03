Scouts from Leeds and Liverpool were watching Birmingham City on Saturday as George Hall starred in their 1-0 victory over Blackburn at St. Andrew’s.

Who is Birmingham City’s George Hall?

The midfielder has been regarded as one of the top talents coming through the ranks at Blues, and he has enjoyed a real breakthrough season, featuring in 27 Championship games under John Eustace. Naturally, that has attracted attention from elsewhere, with reports regularly claiming that Hall is on the radar of top-flight clubs.

And, the Daily Mail has revealed that two of those were in attendance over the weekend, as Hall put in a fine display to help Blues to three important points against a Rovers side that are pushing for promotion this season.

They claim that figures from Leeds and Liverpool were watching on, whilst they also stated that clubs from Italy and Germany are also keeping tabs on the 18-year-old, who has represented England at various youth levels.

After an injury-hit start to 2023, Hall is now back to full fitness, and he recently impressed for the Three Lions U23 side over the international break, before his influential display on Saturday. That form, combined with Blues’ injury situation, means Hall is likely to play a prominent role over the coming weeks, with Eustace’s side having pulled clear of the bottom three thanks to recent wins.

Will George Hall leave Birmingham City?

Like all clubs, Blues fans love the fact that they have academy lads breaking into the first-team, but they also recognise that top talents may need to leave to fulfil their potential, with Jude Bellingham the obvious example of that, given how his career has gone from strength-to-strength since he signed for Borussia Dortmund.

So, there will be an understanding that an appeal of certain clubs, such as Liverpool, may be hard for Hall to resist. And, more worryingly, Hall’s contract at St. Andrew’s expires in 2024, meaning Blues could be vulnerable this summer if a serious offer arrives.

Overall, this is one to monitor in the coming months, but, for now, the only focus for Hall will be to keep enjoying his football under Eustace and featuring regularly for Birmingham City. He will realise this is a fantastic place for him to be right now, and under Eustace he is getting plenty of opportunities and will be delighted with his contribution against Blackburn last time out.