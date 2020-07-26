Leeds linked with Manchester United man as club weighs up Ben White alternative

Leeds United are said to be weighing up a move for Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe, with the Sun on Sunday (26th July, page 63) reporting that the Whites are considering alternatives to sign in place of Ben White for next season.

White of course has now returned to his parent club, Brighton and Hove Albion, leaving a big gap for Marcelo Bielsa to fill in his starting eleven ahead of the club’s long awaited return to the Premier League.

Given the supposed hefty price tag that is likely to be placed on the defender’s head after such a good season at Elland Road, it is perhaps unsurprising that the second division champions are casting their net wide in terms of identifying defensive reinforcements, with Tuanzebe said to be one of a number of targets.

Still aged just 22, the versatile centre back boasts good experience throughout his fledgling career to date, making a total of 54 professional appearances, particularly impressing on loan at Aston Villa during the 2018/2019 season.

A product of Manchester United’s famed academy, Tuanzebe currently has just two years remaining on his current contract at Old Trafford and has been afforded just 10 appearances in all competitions this term.

The verdict

This would certainly be an intriguing move from Bielsa and has staff as they would be acquiring a player who is still very much learning his trade at Premier League level after a frustrating season at United.

Tuanzebe has undoubted ability and would certainly fit into the way that Leeds like their players to play, with the youngster comfortable at playing out from the back – whilst the defender is also adept at playing in various positions including full back.

White is sure to be the club’s main target, however it seems that Brighton aren’t keen to let their man go that easily, particularly as Leeds may be seen as one of their main rivals for Premier League survival next term.