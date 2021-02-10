Leeds’ Liam Cooper delivers subtle Brentford prediction in Pontus Jansson exchange

Brentford continue to thrive in the Championship despite the current absence of skipper, Pontus Jansson.

Jansson was signed from Leeds United in the summer of 2019 but has been watching on since the turn of the year due to injury.

Thomas Frank’s side continue to do well in keeping the pace in the Championship promotion race without Jansson, whilst the defender continues to keep a close eye on things at his former club, Leeds.

They’ve taken the Premier League by storm and moved into the top-half of the table on Monday night as they beat Crystal Palace 2-0.

Liam Cooper turned in a solid display at centre-back for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, which prompted a message from Jansson congratulating his former captain.

In response, Cooper thanked the Brentford centre-back before subtly predicting the Bees could well be joining them in the Premier League next season.

My man, see you next year 👀❤️ https://t.co/yFB71KBEXW — Liam Cooper (@LiamCooper__) February 9, 2021

Tonight, Brentford face another big ask in terms of their promotion credentials as they take on Reading.

A win will send Brentford to the top of the Championship table and open up a four-point gap to Swansea City in third.

Frank’s side have won three fixtures on the spin, scoring an outstanding 14 goals in that time.

The Verdict

Jansson was a popular figure at Leeds. It doesn’t matter what circumstance surrounded his exit, he was highly-rated as a player and a person.

Leeds’ players will want nothing but success for him in the Championship this season and, despite needle with Leeds and Brentford, they will want to see the Bees promoted.

That’s evident with Cooper’s tweet and there will be a section of Leeds cheering the Bees on tonight, even if Jansson doesn’t feature!

